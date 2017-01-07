menu

Six Things You Need to Eat (and Drink) in Dallas This Week


Six Things You Need to Eat (and Drink) in Dallas This Week

Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
If you want this fried chicken sandwich from New York's Emmy Squared, you'd better get in line Monday at Cane Rosso.
If you want this fried chicken sandwich from New York's Emmy Squared, you'd better get in line Monday at Cane Rosso.
Courtesy of Jeff Amador
Hungry? Of course you are. If you're suffering from decision fatigue, which is not hard to experience in a city with so many dining options, let us help you out with a few suggestions for the best things you need to eat in Dallas this upcoming week.

Just look at that Emmy Burger. Just look at it.
Just look at that Emmy Burger. Just look at it.
Courtesy of Jeff Amador

Cane Rosso Is Hosting a Pop-Up Burger and Fried Chicken Sandwich Dinner You Won't Want to Miss
Cane Rosso is going to be the place to be Monday, Jan. 9, when Brooklyn burger heroes Emily and Emmy Squared take over with a pop-up featuring epic burgers and an over-the-top-good fried chicken sandwich. We'd show up early if we were you — this one's bound to be popular.

See this pork belly bowl? You need it in your life right now.
See this pork belly bowl? You need it in your life right now.
Kathryn DeBruler

Tamales, Pho and Pork Belly Bowls: Brunch at Henry's Majestic Runs the Gamut
Henry's Majestic has a brunch menu that hop-skips around the world with tamales, pho and a bowl of pork belly that will make you see stars.

Peticolas' new taproom just opened and it's a must-visit.
Peticolas' new taproom just opened and it's a must-visit.
Beth Rankin

Peticolas Finally Has a Taproom, and It's a Craft Beer-Lover's Paradise
After five years without one, Peticolas finally has a handsome new taproom, and it's a must-visit next time you're touring Design District breweries. Don't miss whatever's coming from the cask engine.

Hello, lover.
Hello, lover.
Nick Rallo

Dot's Hop House Resurrected the Ancient Club Schmitz Grill — and its Burger, Too
The folks at Dot's in Deep Ellum earned some serious burger cred when they tracked down the Club Schmitz' old grill to ensure that the Club Schmitz burger would live again, this time with 44 Farms beef.

Beet-brined deviled eggs will make you an Instagram hero among your friends.
Beet-brined deviled eggs will make you an Instagram hero among your friends.
Chris Wolfgang

The New Smoky Rose in East Dallas is So Much More Than Just Barbecue
The hottest new joint in Dallas right now is a chef-driven smokehouse across from the Dallas Arboretum.

Blind Butcher's poutine ain't gonna eat itself.
Blind Butcher's poutine ain't gonna eat itself.
Kathy Tran

Screw New Year's Resolutions: 10 Ultra-Unhealthy Dallas Dishes
Don't pretend like you have any intention of sticking to your New Year's resolution to lose weight. These 10 dishes will ensure that you stay fat and happy all year.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
