100 Favorite Dishes, No. 88: Sixty Vines' Cabernet Burger

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 88: Sixty Vines' Cabernet Burger

Monday, May 22, 2017 at 2:03 p.m.
By Brian Reinhart
Sixty Vines' red-wine burger burger features sliced raclette.
Kathy Tran
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

When we first heard about this burger, we were pretty skeptical. The meat is soaked in cabernet sauvignon? What, exactly, is that supposed to add? Would a booze-dunked burger patty prove to be little more than a novelty item?

Turns out that Sixty Vines’ red-wine burger is fantastic. It helps that the restaurant nails every other part of the burger experience. The Akaushi ground beef is intensely flavorful and allowed to star in its own show. Maybe the cabernet helps underline that meatiness? And then there’s molten raclette cheese oozing everywhere, plus a handful of caramelized onions, all perched on an everything bun.

Since Sixty Vines is a consistent pro at cooking patties to order — go medium rare or go home — this is one burger that’s fully worth the $17. Hell, it might even be worth a drive to Plano.

Brian Reinhart
Brian Reinhart has been the Dallas Observer's food critic since spring 2016. In addition, he writes baseball analysis for the Hardball Times and covers classical music for the Observer and MusicWeb International.
Sixty Vines
3701 Dallas Parkway
Plano, TX

