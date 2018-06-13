Smoky Rose Joins the Brunch Game, and We Wish It Tried a Little Harder

It's been 18 months since it opened, and we're still thrown for a loop when it comes to Smoky Rose, the chef-driven barbecue spot across from the Dallas Arboretum. If it's the barbecue basics you crave, we found the 'cue at Smoky Rose to be spot-on during our first visit. But that barbecue comes in an upscale wrapper. Smoky Rose's lushly landscaped patio and farmhouse chic interior appear lifted straight from an HGTV episode.

Smoky Rose also dabbles in more than just barbecue, but does so with varying degrees of success. Our food critic loved the fish and green beans, but our burger maven was disappointed with Smoky Rose's bacon jam burger. So when we learned that Smoky Rose was jumping into the brunch game, we headed back yet again, not quite sure what to expect.

Cinnamon bites are the perfect not-too-sweet start to brunch. Chris Wolfgang

The brunch menu is pared down from the larger menu, but several items are simply carryovers. Under the appetizers section, the deviled eggs and smoked salmon are holdovers that can be ordered any time. So is the brisket queso ($9.50), but we couldn't resist the idea of queso and brisket for brunch. We also started with a pair of the cinnamon bites ($6), which were two mini muffins made from a cinnamon pecan cake and doused with a creamy vanilla frosting. The muffins are served warm and were a perfect not-too-sweet start to the meal.