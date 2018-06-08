A New Eco-Conscious Breakfast Spot Brings Long Brunch Lines to Addison

Standing in line for brunch is a beloved pastime in DFW, and a new breakfast spot in Addison will give diners the chance to do just that. Trust us: There will be lines.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery was launched in Denver in 2006 by brothers Jon and Adam Schlegel. Their ethos: serve creative twists on breakfast classics while keeping an eye on sustainability. The restaurant is also known for drawing big crowds that wait in long lines to eat creative twists on pancakes and eggs Benedict. The restaurant now has franchises spread out across Colorado, California, Arizon and Texas, and this week, DFW got its first location, with two more in the works.

Snooze's Addison location, appropriately across the parking lot from Whole Foods, is nearly 4,000 square feet and can seat 130 people, but even still, be prepared to wait a minute. But Snooze is prepared for that: A water and coffee station is set up out front, with both served from reusable cups, rather than wasteful paper or plastic foam. Look closely and you'll spot other eco-conscious details.