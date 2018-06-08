A New Eco-Conscious Breakfast Spot Brings Long Brunch Lines to Addison

Standing in line for brunch is a beloved pastime in DFW, and a new breakfast spot in Addison will give diners the chance to do just that. Trust us: There will be lines.
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery was launched in Denver in 2006 by brothers Jon and Adam Schlegel. Their ethos: serve creative twists on breakfast classics while keeping an eye on sustainability. The restaurant is also known for drawing big crowds that wait in long lines to eat creative twists on pancakes and eggs Benedict. The restaurant now has franchises spread out across Colorado, California, Arizon and Texas, and this week, DFW got its first location, with two more in the works.
Snooze's Addison location, appropriately across the parking lot from Whole Foods, is nearly 4,000 square feet and can seat 130 people, but even still, be prepared to wait a minute. But Snooze is prepared for that: A water and coffee station is set up out front, with both served from reusable cups, rather than wasteful paper or plastic foam. Look closely and you'll spot other eco-conscious details.
"Snooze diverts 85-95 percent of their waste from landfills by composting and recycling where facilities exist," according to a press release. "They also serve coffee in reusable mugs while you wait, use low-flow water fixtures, high-efficiency lighting and energy star-rated appliances." Each restaurant also appoints a "Green Captain" whose job it is to keep the restaurant on track in terms of food waste and policing trash to ensure compost goes where it's supposed to, and the same for trash and recyclables.
Snooze's open, airy space — made breezier by a retractable garage door — boasts a small dog-friendly patio and a funky retro diner vibe inside.
Even during soft-open, the lines were long and there was a wait, regardless of reservation. But the self-serve coffee helps — and it's not your average diner coffee. Snooze has used Godoy’s coffee farm in Guatemala "since the very beginning," according to a press release. "Godoy’s roasts an exclusive blend for Snooze and ships the coffee to each restaurant every week, to ensure the freshest possible cup. And once a year on Earth Day, Snooze plants one tree for each of its employee on the coffee farm, which has experienced heavy deforestation."
There's also a menu of solid espresso drinks and ample morning cocktails. Mimosas can come with a variety of juices — pineapple, orange, grapefruit, apple — and bloody marys get amped up with habanero- or bacon-infused vodkas. Even though the restaurant is only open until 2:30 p.m. each day, some of these cocktails go hard: the Bacon and Eggs is made with bacon-infused 9 Banded Whiskey, house sour mix, frothed egg white, bitters and bacon.
But the real magic here is on the food menu, which sports entire categories just for pancakes and dishes slathered in hollandaise sauce. The inventive menu of pancakes — pineapple upside down, sweet potato with house-made caramel, blueberry danish — is made more fun with the option of ordering a "pancake flight," which brings three of these fun flapjacks to the table. It's perfect for splitting, especially among those who don't tend to start the day with sweets.
We tried six dishes on the equally sweet and savory menu, and not a single one disappointed. The Benny Goodman — lox-style salmon and cream cheese served over toasted rye and topped with poached cage free eggs, cream cheese hollandaise blended with sun dried tomato and caper relish — was a bright, happy twist on the typical lox and bagels, and the portions, while smaller than Texas brunch crowds are used to, were perfect. No one wants to start the day by needing a nap.
Breakfast sandwiches on pretzel rolls, a breakfast Reuben, brioche French toast stuffed with mascarpone and topped with vanilla crème — everything is above-average, often made with ingredients from partnered farms, and will set you back as much as the average Dallas brunch, about $10-$16.
Altogether, Snooze makes for a fun and thoughtful breakfast or brunch — provided you're willing to wait for it.
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, 5100 Belt Line Road. Open 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. daily.
