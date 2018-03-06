 


Snowbaby's coffee snow with dark chocolate shavings.EXPAND
Snowbaby's coffee snow with dark chocolate shavings.
Kellie Reynolds

Snowbaby Brings Taiwanese-Style Shaved Ice to Lakewood

Kellie Reynolds | March 6, 2018 | 11:15am
Snowbaby's Taiwanese-style shaved ice lands in Lakewood this weekend. Judging by the enthusiastic response to the soft opening last weekend, it'll fare much better than its ill-fated neighbor, Sugarbacon.

Lakewood mom and Snowbaby owner Chrissy Kuo's take on the trendy ice cream-snow cone hybrid emphasizes fresh, organic ingredients free of artificial additives. A visit here starts by choosing a simple base flavor (Our favorite: the coffee snow, made with White Rock Coffee), with your choice of toppings and drizzles added for the finishing touch. Indecisive members of your party will be grateful for the menu of shaved ice creations, such as the Strawberry D-Lite: strawberry snow with fresh strawberries, white chocolate shavings and granola clusters, topped with sweet milk (medium $7, large $8.25).

While you're waiting in line, check out the artwork on the walls — Kuo hung paintings created by local elementary school students, a reflection of her love for the neighborhood. She'll be spreading some of that love at Snowbaby's grand opening, 1-9 p.m. Saturday, March 10, with face-painting and balloons on hand for kiddos.

Snowbaby, 6404 Gaston Ave. (Lakewood)

