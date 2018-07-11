Steam Theory Brewing Opens Today in Trinity Groves

About a year after Trinity Groves lost its brewery — Four Corners, which moved to the Cedars and was recently acquired by the maker of Modelo and Corona — another brewery is opening up in the West Dallas restaurant incubator.

Steam Theory Brewing Co., a restaurant and brewery, begins soft open today.

"During its soft opening, the restaurant will feature 12 guest beers, all from breweries across the country while the in-house brewery operation gets up and running, plus a full bar which also includes wine," according to a press release. "Steam Theory will brew 24 of its own beers by August."

The brewery is just across the street from the main Trinity Groves complex and will also serve food, with charcuterie boards available now, a full dinner menu coming July 26 and lunch coming Aug. 15. Chef Michael Weinstein (formerly of Cadot and the Grape) and his seasonal menus will include dishes like "house-smoked salmon, rosemary-parmesan beignets, a PLT' with house-cured pancetta, grilled shrimp with a green curry coconut broth, and chef Weinstein’s award winning half-pound cheeseburger," according to the release.

Co-owners Jonathan Barrows and Chuck Homola met in the North Texas Homebrewers Club, according to the release.

"After becoming friends, they tossed the idea around of opening a restaurant that got back to the basics of beer and food and showcased fresh, simple ingredients."

They tapped Kirk Roberts (formerly of Newport Beach Brewing Company and The Beer Company in San Diego) as brewmaster. He's focused on "reintroducing people to traditional beers," according to the release.

EXPAND Steam Theory is in the same building as Dulcet Cafe, BingBox Snow Cream, Texas Capital Bank and Yellow Rose Barber Shop. courtesy Steam Theory

“After searching for a home for our concept for almost five years, Trinity Groves ended up being the perfect location for us,” Homola said in the release. “Our focus is on showcasing everything local — from the Dallas artist who designed the artwork in the restaurant, to the local fence maker who designed our tables, to the food we showcase on our menu — we want to feature the best North Texas has to offer as much as possible. We are excited to introduce a traditional style of beer that pairs with the food, while also having a full wine list and vintage cocktail menu for non-beer drinkers.”

The first beers Steam Theory is planning for its flagship roster are a blonde ale, red ale, West Coast IPA, extra special bitter, lemon drop saison, American pale ale, American stout and a Scottish ale. The brewery will also sell kegs to go, 32-ounce "crowlers" (disposable aluminum growlers) and 16-ounce cans to enable customers to take beer home.

Steam Theory, open 3 p.m. to midnight daily, is in the same building as new coffee shop Dulcet Cafe, BingBox Snow Cream, Texas Capital Bank and Yellow Rose Barber Shop.

Steam Theory Brewing, 340 Singleton Blvd. (West Dallas)