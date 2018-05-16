Stock & Barrel's Jon Stevens Opens Foxyco, a Design District Restaurant With a Wood-Fired Grill

Jon Stevens, the man behind Stock and Barrel in the Bishop Arts District, is trying out a concept in the Design District.
Foxyco's menu will come stocked with comfort foods such as dumplings and pastas, but a big focus for Stevens is the wood-fired grill. You can see the grill — one of two in the city, Stevens says — when you enter the restaurant. The grill sits at the front of the open kitchen that spills into the midcentury modern dining room.
The space, lined with floor-to-ceiling windows on two sides and a Jackson Pollock-inspired splattered wall on another, will seat about 85.
Stevens says his new space used to be a restaurant but was a clean slate.
"It kind of just fell in our laps," he says of him and his wife, MG Stevens, who's a partner with him in this project. "We've always liked the artsy areas."
If you're on the anti-valet bandwagon, this is a spot for you. It comes with 100 parking spaces.
The restaurant is open for dinner starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with a goal of opening for lunch later this summer.
"It will be a similar type of food, some comfort-type items, more focus on the wood-fired grill: smoky, salty," Stevens says.
While you can categorize Foxyco as American, the grilling is Argentinian-inspired, he says.
Wood is loaded into the back of the grill, spreading embers on the floor, which means the flame doesn't come up as high, so there's less burning.
"I saw them [the grills] around while traveling," Stevens says. "I'm very enamored by open-flame cooking."
Foxyco, 921 N. Riverfront Blvd., 214-295-5532
