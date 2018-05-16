Stock & Barrel's Jon Stevens Opens Foxyco, a Design District Restaurant With a Wood-Fired Grill

Jon Stevens, the man behind Stock and Barrel in the Bishop Arts District, is trying out a concept in the Design District.

Foxyco's menu will come stocked with comfort foods such as dumplings and pastas, but a big focus for Stevens is the wood-fired grill. You can see the grill — one of two in the city, Stevens says — when you enter the restaurant. The grill sits at the front of the open kitchen that spills into the midcentury modern dining room.

The space, lined with floor-to-ceiling windows on two sides and a Jackson Pollock-inspired splattered wall on another, will seat about 85.