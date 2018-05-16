 


Stock & Barrel's Jon Stevens Opens Foxyco, a Design District Restaurant With a Wood-Fired Grill
Stock & Barrel's Jon Stevens Opens Foxyco, a Design District Restaurant With a Wood-Fired Grill

Taylor Adams | May 16, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Jon Stevens, the man behind Stock and Barrel in the Bishop Arts District, is trying out a concept in the Design District.

Foxyco's menu will come stocked with comfort foods such as dumplings and pastas, but a big focus for Stevens is the wood-fired grill. You can see the grill — one of two in the city, Stevens says — when you enter the restaurant. The grill sits at the front of the open kitchen that spills into the midcentury modern dining room.

The space, lined with floor-to-ceiling windows on two sides and a Jackson Pollock-inspired splattered wall on another, will seat about 85.

Midcentury modern interior design touches at the new Foxyco.
Midcentury modern interior design touches at the new Foxyco.
Stevens says his new space used to be a restaurant but was a clean slate.

"It kind of just fell in our laps," he says of him and his wife, MG Stevens, who's a partner with him in this project. "We've always liked the artsy areas."

If you're on the anti-valet bandwagon, this is a spot for you. It comes with 100 parking spaces.

The restaurant is open for dinner starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with a goal of opening for lunch later this summer.

"It will be a similar type of food, some comfort-type items, more focus on the wood-fired grill: smoky, salty," Stevens says.

Foxyco is open for dinner now, with lunch to follow.
Foxyco is open for dinner now, with lunch to follow.
While you can categorize Foxyco as American, the grilling is Argentinian-inspired, he says.

Wood is loaded into the back of the grill, spreading embers on the floor, which means the flame doesn't come up as high, so there's less burning.

"I saw them [the grills] around while traveling," Stevens says. "I'm very enamored by open-flame cooking."

Foxyco, 921 N. Riverfront Blvd., 214-295-5532

