Stuff Yourself Silly This Weekend at Big Texas Beer Fest, Fort Worth Food & Wine Fest and More

EXPAND Small Brewpub's faro fagotelli with 44 Farms beef was a memorable bite from the 2016 Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival. Beth Rankin

The Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival is upon us, which means a weekend jam-packed with all kinds of goodness. Thursday night gets things off to a tasty start with a barbecue showdown at W.R. Watt Arena, where 15 pitmasters from across Texas will slice and serve the very best that smoke and meat have to offer. A $60 ticket includes barbecue, sides and beverages.

Friday offers two events: the Grand Tasting and Desserts After Dark. As the name implies, Grand Tasting is no small affair, with more than 100 wines, beers and spirits to choose from, as well as food crafted by local chefs. Tickets are $125 for general admission and $150 for VIP admission, which includes early entry to the event. Desserts After Dark, meanwhile, provides a great venue for some of the area's best mixologists and pastry chefs to come together and create boozy and baked magic. A $55 ticket enables you to sample their noshes and elixirs before voting for your favorite.

Saturday also offers two events: Rise and Dine, the brunch-to-end-all-brunches, and Burgers, Brews & Blues, the event that includes, in truly non-obfuscating fashion, both burgers and brews, as well as blues. Tickets start at $65 and $70, respectively.

For more information, visit the Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival's website.

The Bishop Arts District is a real gem, with its original architecture, one-of-a-kind shops and now, thanks to the Bishop Arts District Wine Walk, lots and lots of winos. Support small businesses and drink simultaneously as you peruse the goods at participating shops and enjoy 10 wine samples along the way. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $20.

What it be: Bishop Arts Wine Walk

When it do: Glass pickup begins at 5 p.m. and the walk starts at 6 p.m. Friday, March 31

Where dat is: 408 N. Bishop Ave.

All aboard the beer train; next stop, Drunk Town. More than 140 breweries, both local and non, will be on hand to help you fill your drink card at the Big Texas Beer Fest. Indecisive types, consider yourself forewarned: There will be more than 500 beers to choose from, including special firkins, exclusive and rare beers and one-offs. General admission tickets are $35 and include 12, 2-ounce samples. Additional sampling cards may be purchased for $2 each.

What it be: Big Texas Beer Fest

When it do: 7 p.m. Friday, March 31 and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1 (each day sold separately)

Where dat is: 1001 First Ave.

The second iteration of Garland's Food Truck Friday is on a Saturday. But who cares what day of the week it falls on as long as there's food trucks, and plenty of 'em? Nine trucks are slated to participate, including Easy Slider, Rick's Smokehouse BBQ and Bombay Chop Stix.

What it be: Food Truck Friday

When it do: Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where dat is: 245 Cedar Sage Drive, Garland

Typically, the best thing about home tours is that they provide a rare glimpse into the intimate lives of strangers — a glimpse which can otherwise only be attained by either home invasion or reality television. But The Munger Place Historic District Association's home tour is no ordinary tour. Instead, it couples the tour of five homes with Italian wines from Jimmy's Food Store and light bites from local restaurants. The best thing about this particular home tour is the fact that you can not only indulge your inner creeper, but you can do so while eating and drinking. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

What it be: Munger Place Wine Walk and Historic Home Tour

When it do: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where dat is: 4900 Tremont St.

The second Arte y Pan Dulce show will be held by Lucha Dallas at the Meet Shop OC. The show provides a space for people of color to exhibit their works. The event will include live music, performance and visual art, poetry, art vendors, zinesters and more. Pan dulce will be provided on the house in order to keep all those creative juices flowing. Tickets are $8.

What it be: Arte y Pan Dulce

When it do: 6-11 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where dat is: 1409 Ferndale Ave.

