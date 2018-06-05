This Dallas Supper Club Features Refugee Cooks From Iraq, Myanmar, Syria and Other Countries

Sunday Supper Foundation brings refugees from countries such as Afghanistan, the Congo, Iraq, Myanmar, Syria and Venezuela to Dallas homes, where they cook for a diverse group of diners.

As protesters flocked to D/FW International Airport last year to speak out against President Donald Trump's travel ban, friends Olga Pope and Kim Simithraaratchy decided to take their own kind of action. Simithraaratchy was born to Vietnamese refugees and wanted to show those seeking asylum a different side of America.

After reading about the Syria Supper Club in a New York Times article headlined “Home is Where the Resistance Is,” the two friends drew up plans to start a different form of local protest. For them, the best way to counteract the xenophobia of America’s new immigration policies required more than authoring a social media post. Instead, they decided to throw a party, one where refugees share their homeland’s food with their new American neighbors.

They named their project the Sunday Supper Foundation. Nearly every monthly gathering since it began in February 2017 has sold out.