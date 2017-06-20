menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 71: Sushi Yokohama's No-Rice Sushi Rolls

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 74: The French Ham and Gruyere Crêpe at Whisk


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 71: Sushi Yokohama's No-Rice Sushi Rolls

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Brian Reinhart
OK, so the rolls on the right are traditional, but check out the rice-free action on the left.
OK, so the rolls on the right are traditional, but check out the rice-free action on the left.
Kathy Tran
A A

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Related Stories

Sushi Yokohama, a little-heralded and publicity-phobic Japanese restaurant in far north Dallas, prides itself on sheer craftsmanship and freshness of ingredients. Don’t expect frills or fancy touches; don’t come looking for apples carved into swans. (That’s over at Hon Sushi.)

Well, there is one showoff element at Sushi Yokohama which has us entranced: sushi rolls without the rice. For these rolls, they use seafood, vegetables, seaweed and more seafood — and that’s it. These sushi pieces are held together by not much more than the chef’s impressive skill. Particular favorites include the Michelle roll ($15.99), which is enveloped in long slices of salmon, and the I Love You roll ($15.99), a simply enormous tuna-avocado roll on which the rice is replaced by crabmeat.

Since Sushi Yokohama’s biggest strengths are its fresh fish and sushi-rolling prowess, these rice-free rolls showcase a perennially underrated Dallas restaurant at its formidable best.

Brian Reinhart
Brian Reinhart has been the Dallas Observer's food critic since spring 2016. In addition, he writes baseball analysis for the Hardball Times and covers classical music for the Observer and MusicWeb International.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Sushi Yokohama
More Info
More Info

19009 Preston Rd.
Dallas, TX 75252

972-733-0223

www.sushiyokohama.net

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >