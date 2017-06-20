100 Favorite Dishes, No. 71: Sushi Yokohama's No-Rice Sushi Rolls

OK, so the rolls on the right are traditional, but check out the rice-free action on the left. Kathy Tran

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Sushi Yokohama, a little-heralded and publicity-phobic Japanese restaurant in far north Dallas, prides itself on sheer craftsmanship and freshness of ingredients. Don’t expect frills or fancy touches; don’t come looking for apples carved into swans. (That’s over at Hon Sushi.)

Well, there is one showoff element at Sushi Yokohama which has us entranced: sushi rolls without the rice. For these rolls, they use seafood, vegetables, seaweed and more seafood — and that’s it. These sushi pieces are held together by not much more than the chef’s impressive skill. Particular favorites include the Michelle roll ($15.99), which is enveloped in long slices of salmon, and the I Love You roll ($15.99), a simply enormous tuna-avocado roll on which the rice is replaced by crabmeat.

Since Sushi Yokohama’s biggest strengths are its fresh fish and sushi-rolling prowess, these rice-free rolls showcase a perennially underrated Dallas restaurant at its formidable best.

