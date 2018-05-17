Step Inside Sweet Tooth Hotel, the Food-Centric, Selfie-Friendly Art Installation Opening May 18

The Sweet Tooth hotel is the exact kind of luscious that Dallas needs. Created by Cole and Jencey Keeton, the "hotel" is a sprinkle-crusted, sugar-coated, neon-backlit beacon for those in search of eclectic, playful and diabetes-inducing artwork.
Each of the five rooms of the art and retail pop-up is meant to conjure up emotions of fairground treats, devilish delights and repressed Halloween binges. Each section features work by Dallas artists such as Jeremy Biggers, Shamsy Roomiani, Jojo Chuang, Rob Wilson and Chelsea Delzell. Some collaborative work is for sale in the gift shop.
From ring pop cactus "fruit" to cotton candy thunderclouds and macarons the size of small planets, the experiential exhibit can’t be put into words but evokes Wes Anderson-meets-Willy Wonka vibes.
The Sweet Tooth Hotel’s collaborations stretch toward other brands as well. Leatherology has jabbed a candy cane spear through the exhibit, and has collaborative efforts with many of the featured artists in the form of exclusive, one-of-a-kind bags and displays that reflect the sugary-sweet feeling of the exhibit.
Fashion and lifestyle brand Kendra Scott is also filling in the cavities left behind from the other artists with a five-piece earring collection inspired by the hard candy aspect of the hotel.
The exhibit opens Friday and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through June 30. Guests will be able to purchase general admission tickets online for $20 or a $40 "keyholder" pass that includes a custom Leatherology keychain that will reveal surprises otherwise hidden throughout the installation. Items by all featured artists will be available for purchase in the “Sweet Shoppe” section and online at sweettoothhotel.com.
Check out more photos of the installation — which has already sold out on several days — in this slideshow.
Sweet Tooth Hotel, Friday through June 30, 2316 Victory Park Lane
