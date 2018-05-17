Step Inside Sweet Tooth Hotel, the Food-Centric, Selfie-Friendly Art Installation Opening May 18

The Sweet Tooth hotel is the exact kind of luscious that Dallas needs. Created by Cole and Jencey Keeton, the "hotel" is a sprinkle-crusted, sugar-coated, neon-backlit beacon for those in search of eclectic, playful and diabetes-inducing artwork.

Each of the five rooms of the art and retail pop-up is meant to conjure up emotions of fairground treats, devilish delights and repressed Halloween binges. Each section features work by Dallas artists such as Jeremy Biggers, Shamsy Roomiani, Jojo Chuang, Rob Wilson and Chelsea Delzell. Some collaborative work is for sale in the gift shop.

EXPAND Charge your iPhones — selfies aren't just allowed, they're a given. Kathy Tran

From ring pop cactus "fruit" to cotton candy thunderclouds and macarons the size of small planets, the experiential exhibit can’t be put into words but evokes Wes Anderson-meets-Willy Wonka vibes.