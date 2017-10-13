Food News: Tacodeli Expands to Plano, Al Biernat's Opens in North Dallas and More

"The new restaurant features a wide array of dramatic design elements, from the three-story atrium that casts natural light on the entry to a large, energetic bar room to the right of the main entrance. Multiple dining areas scattered throughout the restaurant offer options from intimate, elegant dining around the fireplace on the main floor to private rooms upstairs. The second level is anchored by a distinctive 'Blue Bar,' which leads outside to a large, open-air terrace. The entire upstairs is perfect for private functions with seating for up to 90 guests, happy-hour gatherings and even game-day watch parties."

