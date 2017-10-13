Food News: Tacodeli Expands to Plano, Al Biernat's Opens in North Dallas and More
|
If you love Tacodeli's Otto breakfast taco, we've got good news: Tacodeli is opening two new locations in Plano next year.
Courtesy of Kevin Marple
In this week's round-up of food news, Tacodeli continues its DFW taco takeover, and it's not the only independent restaurant that's expanding in DFW in the coming year:
- A few months after announcing its second Dallas location was opening this fall at The Hill shopping center, a new mixed-use development at the northeast corner of Central Expressway and Walnut Hill Lane, comes word of two more new Tacodeli locations in Plano: Parkwood Village at Parkwood Boulevard and Highway 121 near Stonebriar Centre and Legacy West ("slated for opening 1st quarter 2018") and Preston Road and West Park Boulevard near Whole Foods ("slated for opening 2nd quarter 2018"). Once these two locations open, Austin-based Tacodeli will have four DFW restaurants.
- Between the Dallas Farmers Market and the forthcoming Legacy Hall in Plano, it's clear that DFW is hot for food halls. Now another is opening in early 2018 in Fort Worth: Crockett Street Food Hall at Crockett Row and West Seventh. A big Dallas name has already signed on: John Tesar's Knife Burger. "Inspired by Tesar’s work at The Commissary and Knife in Dallas, Knife Burger will offer a focused menu of 4 to 5 burgers daily and have a full bar," according to a press release. "The 1,100-square-foot space will feature counter seating within and open up into the food hall’s larger seating area." He joins 13 other mini-restaurants from local restaurateurs, and food options will include barbecue, burgers, Mexican food, sandwiches, coffee, pastries and doughnuts.
- Local concepts are expanding around DFW with gusto right now, especially in the coffee and fast casual sectors. This week, Unleavened Fresh Kitchen announced that the healthy fast-casual eatery is opening three locations in North Texas in the next year. The first is coming to Southlake. "Owners Tom Dynan and Scott Piland are making their first expansion this fall into Southlake Town Square located at 250 State St.," according to a press release.
- Cafe Momentum, the downtown Dallas restaurant that doubles as a nonprofit employing at-risk youth, got a big boost this week from Starbucks. "[Owner Chad Houser]'s story has captured the attention of Starbucks, and is featured as one of 11 films in the brand’s original content series <i>Upstanders — Season 2</I>, which proves that core American values are thriving across the country thanks to people coming together, in respectful ways, to tackle the challenges of our day." The video has been making rounds all week on social media, and you can watch it online here.
- Next Wednesday, Oct. 18, North Dallas is getting a new steakhouse when Al Biernat's opens its second Dallas location. "Al Biernat’s North is only days away from opening its doors at 5251 Spring Valley Road, just east of the Dallas Tollway and north of the Galleria," according to a press release. "The site, previously home to Del Frisco’s Steakhouse, has undergone $4 million in renovations to fulfill Biernat’s vision for the restaurant." The new restaurant will have an 8,000-bottle wine cellar and some lush design features:
"The new restaurant features a wide array of dramatic design elements, from the three-story atrium that casts natural light on the entry to a large, energetic bar room to the right of the main entrance. Multiple dining areas scattered throughout the restaurant offer options from intimate, elegant dining around the fireplace on the main floor to private rooms upstairs. The second level is anchored by a distinctive 'Blue Bar,' which leads outside to a large, open-air terrace. The entire upstairs is perfect for private functions with seating for up to 90 guests, happy-hour gatherings and even game-day watch parties."
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Dallas dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!