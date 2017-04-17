Dallas Is About to Get a Second Tacodeli

EXPAND Tacodeli's Otto breakfast taco. Courtesy of Kevin Marple

When Austin import Tacodeli opened in Sylvan Thirty in 2015, it quickly became a Dallas taco favorite. Their breakfast tacos soon popped up at coffee shops around Dallas, giving the popular eatery even more exposure. And for good reason – Tacodeli's breakfast tacos in particular, while simple, are flavorful, well made and make for a killer on-the-go breakfast. It's also vegetarian-friendly and the restaurant sources its tortillas from local tortilla-maker La Nortena Tortillas.

Now, the Austin company has signed a lease for a second Dallas location at The Hill shopping center, a new mixed-use development at the northeast corner of Central Expressway and Walnut Hill Lane, according to a press release. The new location is slated to open at 8031 Walnut Hill in the fall.

No details are available yet on what the space will look like or how it might differ from the Sylvan Thirty location, but the new location is indicative of a current wave of Austin restaurants expanding into the Dallas market. Sylvan Thirty has even garnered the nickname "Little Austin" – Houndstooth Coffee (and its corresponding cocktail bar, Jettison), JuiceLand and Tacodeli are all Austin imports that have helped shape the vibe in the West Dallas mixed-use development.

The new location isn't too surprising considering that one of the restaurant's partners has Dallas ties.

“I was born and raised in Dallas, so this city has always held a special place in my heart," partner Eric Wilkerson said in the press release. "Roberto [Espinosa, chef-founder] and I are very excited to call Dallas our second home for the growing family of Tacodeli restaurants. The community has been extremely welcoming and for that, we are truly grateful.”