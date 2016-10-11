Tacolandia is This Weekend — Just Look at All These Kick-Ass Tacos

EXPAND Prepare your body for an all-taco diet on Saturday. Kathy Tran

This weekend, it's all happening — and by "it," we mean tacos.

Dallas Observer Tacolandia takes over City Hall Plaza on Saturday afternoon, with more than 35 vendors serving up all the tacos you can fit in your taco-hole. Bring cash for booze and wear something forgiving, because the lineup for this year's fest is epic.

Added bonus: You can get warmed up for the fest at the last stop on our Most Interesting Taco Tour, which will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at The Grove at Harwood. Try their Texican taco (One for $3, two for $5, three for $7) and wash it down with a $20 bucket of five Dos Equis.

As for this weekend, no man can eat more than 30 tacos in one sitting (If you can, we'd like to meet you), so it's best to plan ahead. It's also best to get in on this sweet VIP section, which will feature free booze and tacos from some of DFW's biggest taco heavy-hitters: Revolver Taco Lounge, El Come Taco, Trompo and Resident Taqueria.

Map out your day using this menu of Tacolandia's offerings:

Chiloso Mexican Bistro — Avocado Tacos

Cinco Tacos Cocina — Cochinita Pibil, Carne Asada

CocoAndré Chocolatier — Mole Mousse

Digg's Tacos — Braised Free Frank Chicken Taco, Smokey Pork Taco

El Padrino — Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, Barbacoa

El Ranchito — Cochinita Pibil

El Rey Del Grill — Mushroom Tacos, Spinach Tacos, Costilla Tacos, Guisado Tacos, Chile Relleno Tacos, Carnitas Tacos

El Taxqueño Taquería — Beef Fajita, Chicken, Pork Tacos

Frank's Taco Grill — Rolled Tacos, Crispy&Soft Beef Tacos, Chorizo/Egg Tacos, Fajita Beef/Chicken Tacos, Barbacoa Tacos

Full Circle Tavern — Taco-Flavored Chips

Fuzzy's Taco — Shop Pork Tacos

Go Loco Street Tacos & Burritos — Chicken and Beef Street Tacos

Green Room — Carnitas Tacos

Haute Sweets Patisserie — Oatmeal Crème Pies

JD's BBQ & Grill — BBQ Brisket Taco, BBQ Chicken Taco, BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos, Coleslaw

La Calle Doce — Tacos Callejeros

La Nueva Puntada — Carnitas Taco, Barbacoa Taco

LUCK — Chicken Tinga Tacos, Smoked Pork Tacos

Mission® Chips and Quesadillas

Moe's Southwest Grill — Mini Nachos

On The Border — BBQ Brisket Tacos

Quesa MX — Prime Rib Blue Corn Chips, Pastor Blue Corn Chips, Tinga Blue Corn Chips

R Taco — BBQ Brisket Tostada

Salsa Limon — Chicken Tacos

T. Blanco's Mexican Cantina — Pulled Pork Tacos

TABASCO® Sauce — Quesadillas, Avocados

Taco Heads — Chicken Taco, Carnitas Taco, Chipotle Brisket Taco

Taqueria La Ventana — Veggie Taco

The Grove At Harwood — Carolinas Chicken Tinga Taco, Elote Cup In the VIP section:

Trompo — Beef Taco, Vegetable Taco, Pork Taco

Resident Taqueria — Cauliflower Kale Tacos, Duck Carnitas Tacos

Plus tacos from El Come Taco and Revolver Taco Lounge



Dallas Observer Tacolandia

When: 4 p.m. (3 p.m. for VIP) until 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016

Where: City Hall Plaza, 1500 Marilla St.

Tickets: $30-$75

