Tacolandia is This Weekend — Just Look at All These Kick-Ass Tacos
Prepare your body for an all-taco diet on Saturday.
This weekend, it's all happening — and by "it," we mean tacos.
Dallas Observer Tacolandia takes over City Hall Plaza on Saturday afternoon, with more than 35 vendors serving up all the tacos you can fit in your taco-hole. Bring cash for booze and wear something forgiving, because the lineup for this year's fest is epic.
Added bonus: You can get warmed up for the fest at the last stop on our Most Interesting Taco Tour, which will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at The Grove at Harwood. Try their Texican taco (One for $3, two for $5, three for $7) and wash it down with a $20 bucket of five Dos Equis.
As for this weekend, no man can eat more than 30 tacos in one sitting (If you can, we'd like to meet you), so it's best to plan ahead. It's also best to get in on this sweet VIP section, which will feature free booze and tacos from some of DFW's biggest taco heavy-hitters: Revolver Taco Lounge, El Come Taco, Trompo and Resident Taqueria.
Map out your day using this menu of Tacolandia's offerings:
Chiloso Mexican Bistro — Avocado Tacos
Cinco Tacos Cocina — Cochinita Pibil, Carne Asada
CocoAndré Chocolatier — Mole Mousse
Digg's Tacos — Braised Free Frank Chicken Taco, Smokey Pork Taco
El Padrino — Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, Barbacoa
El Ranchito — Cochinita Pibil
El Rey Del Grill — Mushroom Tacos, Spinach Tacos, Costilla Tacos, Guisado Tacos, Chile Relleno Tacos, Carnitas Tacos
El Taxqueño Taquería — Beef Fajita, Chicken, Pork Tacos
Frank's Taco Grill — Rolled Tacos, Crispy&Soft Beef Tacos, Chorizo/Egg Tacos, Fajita Beef/Chicken Tacos, Barbacoa Tacos
Full Circle Tavern — Taco-Flavored Chips
Fuzzy's Taco — Shop Pork Tacos
Go Loco Street Tacos & Burritos — Chicken and Beef Street Tacos
Green Room — Carnitas Tacos
Haute Sweets Patisserie — Oatmeal Crème Pies
JD's BBQ & Grill — BBQ Brisket Taco, BBQ Chicken Taco, BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos, Coleslaw
La Calle Doce — Tacos Callejeros
La Nueva Puntada — Carnitas Taco, Barbacoa Taco
LUCK — Chicken Tinga Tacos, Smoked Pork Tacos
Mission® Chips and Quesadillas
Moe's Southwest Grill — Mini Nachos
On The Border — BBQ Brisket Tacos
Quesa MX — Prime Rib Blue Corn Chips, Pastor Blue Corn Chips, Tinga Blue Corn Chips
R Taco — BBQ Brisket Tostada
Salsa Limon — Chicken Tacos
T. Blanco's Mexican Cantina — Pulled Pork Tacos
TABASCO® Sauce — Quesadillas, Avocados
Taco Heads — Chicken Taco, Carnitas Taco, Chipotle Brisket Taco
Taqueria La Ventana — Veggie Taco
The Grove At Harwood — Carolinas Chicken Tinga Taco, Elote Cup
In the VIP section:
Trompo — Beef Taco, Vegetable Taco, Pork Taco
Resident Taqueria — Cauliflower Kale Tacos, Duck Carnitas Tacos
Plus tacos from El Come Taco and Revolver Taco Lounge
Dallas Observer Tacolandia
When: 4 p.m. (3 p.m. for VIP) until 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016
Where: City Hall Plaza, 1500 Marilla St.
Tickets: $30-$75
