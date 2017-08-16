Tamale Doughnuts and Deep-Fried Froot Loops: See This Year's Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists

EXPAND Say hello to the tamale doughnut, a finalist in this year's Big Tex Choice Awards. Courtesy of the State Fair of Texas

Every year, the State Fair of Texas hosts a contest to see which vendor can create the tastiest, most unusual, often deep-fried food creation. Today the fair unveiled this year's 10 finalists, chosen from 47 entries. This year, there will be winners in three categories: Best Taste: Sweet, Best Taste: Savory and Most Creative. And boy, are there some doozies this year — Deep-Fried Froot Loops, a pork-filled tamale doughnut, a queso-topped burger with buns made of funnel cake and a bright blue, saccharine fish bowl filled with booze and Nerds candy.

Check out this slideshow to see this year's calorie-laden finalists. If you want to taste these artery-clogging creations before the State Fair of Texas opens Sept. 29, the Big Tex® Choice Awards will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in the Tower Building at Fair Park. Tickets are $100 and are available online at BigTex.com.

