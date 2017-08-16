menu

Tamale Doughnuts and Deep-Fried Froot Loops: See This Year's Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists


Tamale Doughnuts and Deep-Fried Froot Loops: See This Year's Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists

Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Say hello to the tamale doughnut, a finalist in this year's Big Tex Choice Awards.
Say hello to the tamale doughnut, a finalist in this year's Big Tex Choice Awards.
Courtesy of the State Fair of Texas
Every year, the State Fair of Texas hosts a contest to see which vendor can create the tastiest, most unusual, often deep-fried food creation. Today the fair unveiled this year's 10 finalists, chosen from 47 entries. This year, there will be winners in three categories: Best Taste: Sweet, Best Taste: Savory and Most Creative. And boy, are there some doozies this year — Deep-Fried Froot Loops, a pork-filled tamale doughnut, a queso-topped burger with buns made of funnel cake and a bright blue, saccharine fish bowl filled with booze and Nerds candy.

Check out this slideshow to see this year's calorie-laden finalists. If you want to taste these artery-clogging creations before the State Fair of Texas opens Sept. 29, the Big Tex® Choice Awards will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in the Tower Building at Fair Park. Tickets are $100 and are available online at BigTex.com.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
State Fair of Texas
3921 Martin Luther King Jr Bl
Dallas, TX 75210

972-263-8374

www.bigtex.com

