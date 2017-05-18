What to Do This Weekend in Dallas: A Bloody Mary Festival, a Pie Battle and a Vegan Beer Dinner

Bust out those stretchy pants — Taste of Addison is back. Patrick Michels

Crawfish. Crayfish. Mudbugs. Bro-roaches. Whatever you want to call them, Rex's Seafood will be in no short supply of the little buggers for its 1-Ton Crawfish Boil. In addition to plenty of crustacean-cracking goodness, there will also be live music and ice-cold beer; $30 buys all-you-can-eat crawfish, potatoes and corn.

What it be: 1-Ton Crawfish Boil

When it do: 4-9 p.m. Thursday, May 18

Where dat is: 920 S. Harwood St., Suite 150

*****

As its name would imply, Grapevine is known for wine. But like all good wine-centered suburbs, it doesn't turn up its nose at a nice pint of craft beer. In fact, Grapevine will be celebrating Texas and regional craft beers during the 33rd annual Main Street Fest. The fest, in historic downtown Grapevine, will feature keg tappings, brewmaster-led demos, beer dinners and more. The Craft Brew Experience tasting event includes eight 3 oz. pours and the chance to try rare casks that will be tapped throughout the event. Tickets are $15 if purchased before midnight May 18 or $18 thereafter.

What it be: Main Street Fest — A Craft Brew Experience

When it do: 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Where dat is: 431 S. Main St., Grapevine

*****

With big eyes and growling stomachs, North Texans welcome Taste Addison, the three-day, samp-until-you-can-samp-no-more event back to Addison Circle Park. This tasting event follows a pay-per-bite model wherein food and drinks from area eateries are sold for about $3 to $5 each. So, really, this is a samp-until-your-wallet-can't-take-anymore event. Oh, and Vanilla Ice will perform Friday, in case you like your sliders and funnel cake with a side of ice, ice baby. Admission tickets are required: Adults pay $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Admission is free Sunday.

What it be: Taste Addison

When it do: 6 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Where dat is: 4970 Addison Circle Drive, Addison

*****

You've been to the Deep Ellum Wine Walk and the Bishop Arts Wine Walk, but have you been to Rockwall's version? It's all of the walking and wining you've come to be dependent on, plus the ability to peruse works by area artists and to shop local. A $10 ticket includes wine (obvs) and an obligatory commemorative wine glass.

What it be: Corks and Canvas

When it do: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where dat is: North Goliad and West Kaufman streets, Rockwall

*****

I scream, you scream, we all scream for the Dallas Farmers Market Friends' ice cream competition. Designed to highlight seasonal produce, the competition will feature recipes from the Dallas County Youth Village, Dallas County LeTot Center and area high school culinary programs. For $10, participants can taste the ice creams and cast votes for their favorite creamy creations.

What it be: Mama Ida's Ice Cream Social

When it do: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 20

Where dat is: 1010 S. Pearl Expressway

*****

Wouldn't it be nice if there were a home-grown pie competition? The kind that Tyler Street Farmers Market in Oak Cliff might put on, where all the crusts and all the fillings were homemade? As a matter of fact, this pie-based fantasy is far from pie-in-the-sky territory — it's reality. Enter your pie for $5 or purchase a $5 tasting ticket to sample pies and vote for your favorites.

What it be: Battle of the Pies

When it do: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where dat is: 927 W. 10th St.

*****

Vegans and nonvegans alike are sure to love El Palote Panadería and On Rotation's vegan beer dinner. This four-course pairing will feature 100 percent vegan food and beer that also happens to be 100 percent delicious. Notable pairings include soy carne guisada and al pastor tacos with On Rotation's jalapeño saison, tamales with a Mexican-style lager and tofu cheese enchiladas with Mexican barleywine. The cost is $35 per person.

What it be: On Rotation and El Palote Panaderia Beer Dinner and Vegan Food Pairing

When it do: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where dat is: 7328 Gaston Ave., Suite 110

*****

This weekend, why not break out of your typical hedonistic brunch routine with a bit of philanthropy? You can still brunch, of course, but you can do so knowing that you've contributed to a great cause. That cause is the La Bajada Urban Youth Farm, which employs Dallas youths as interns and teaches them all about food: growing it, cooking it and even marketing it. Four top Dallas chefs will prepare this four-course brunch, at 3015 at Trinity Groves. "Brunch-tails" are included. Tickets are $50; all proceeds benefit La Bajada.

What it be: Farm to Community Brunch benefiting La Bajada Urban Youth Farm

When it do: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Where dat is: 3015 Gulden Lane

*****

There's just something about bloody marys. Maybe its that dichotomous mixture of tomato juice and hard liquor that really speaks to the dualities of the human experience, or maybe people just really like V8 that's got a kick. If you happen to be one of those mary lovers, check out the Bloody Mary Festival. A $45 ticket includes limitless tastes of 10 delicious, ballsy bloody marys from area restaurants and bars.

What it be: The Bloody Mary Festival

When it do: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Where dat is: 2616 Commerce St.