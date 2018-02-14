Tender Smokehouse Brings Big Texas Barbecue to Small-Town Celina — and It's Worth the Hike

Distance from Dallas aside, there's no debate that Tender Smokehouse in Celina serves up some eminently tasty barbecue.

It's nearly 40 miles from the Dallas Observer offices to Tender Smokehouse in Celina, a fact that spurred some internal debate before our visit. We can almost write the Facebook comments ourselves from readers who will think we've ventured too far north to be relevant. But North Texas food is about so much more than what goes on within Dallas city limits. As the population continues to seep outside the traditionally accepted boundaries of DFW, it's harder to define where the metro area ends and the rest of Texas begins. Judging by the number of new housing developments you'll spot as you drive through northern Frisco, Prosper and into Celina, there's no doubt residents of these parts consider themselves part of the fabric of DFW.

Dante Ramirez is Tender Smokehouse's owner/pitmaster, and he makes a similarly long drive five days a week from his home in Grapevine to Celina's newest barbecue joint. Thank goodness he does, because the barbecue at Tender Smokehouse is swipe-right worthy. Tender makes its home in a cozy brick building just off the square in downtown Celina, which still drips with small-town charm despite being swept up in exurbs' rapid northern growth. Step inside from the patio to where a large chalkboard menu overlooks the counter where orders are placed. Meats are reasonably priced by the quarter-pound, with the exception of Tender's spare ribs, which come either as a half ($10) or full slab ($20). Customers can also order their meats on a sandwich or loaded into baked potatoes, while a kids menu will keep the toddlers happy until their barbecue palates mature.