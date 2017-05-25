Eat Your Way Through Memorial Day Weekend at Thai Fest, a Margarita Fest and Night Markets

EXPAND If Thai food is your jam, you're in for a good weekend. Mikel Galicia

Do you love authentic Japanese food? Do steeping kelp and fermented skipjack tuna sound like your idea of a fun time? Do you sub out the lyrics of Nikki Minaj songs to fit your Japanese food obsession ("and if he got an uni then I buy him some dashi(ki)")? If so, we suggest you make like Koro-sensei and get to Mitsuwa Marketplace, where Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto – of Morimoto restaurants – will share recipes for making Japanese cuisine at home.

What it be: Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto

When it do: 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, May 25

Where dat is: 100 Legacy Drive, Plano





It's easy to appreciate moonlight as lunar illumination or the inspiration for a Beethoven sonata, but have you ever stopped to think how moonlight can enhance your shopping experience? The patio at Trinity Groves will once again host the Music and Moonlight night market. Shop from local artists and vendors while enjoying live music and maybe a bite or two from one of Trinity Groves' many restaurants. And if you listen very closely, you may even hear Jimmy Stewart's tipsy version of "Buffalo Gals."

What it be: Music and Moonlight Market

When it do: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, May 25

Where dat is: 3011 Gulden Lane *****

**********

If there are two things a Dallasite can appreciate, they're Neiman Marcus and a good vodka cocktail. If there's room for a third appreciable thing, it's a toss-up between a traffic-less tollway and complaining about Deep Ellum not being the same since succulents moved in. But we digress. Join celebrity Dallas chef John Tesar for a four-course cocktail dinner in conjunction with Deep Eddy Vodka. The dinner will be at the Willow Bend Neiman Marcus, so in your tipsy state, try to remember to not mace the furs. The dinner is $95 per person.

What it be: Neiman Marcus Pop-Up Dinner with Chef John Tesar

When it do: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25

Where dat is: 2201 Dallas Parkway, Plano

*****

Sometimes the perfect antidote to our frenetic lives is connecting with nature. This is easier said than done, of course. For one thing, it's sometimes hard to find a good spot to charge your phone in nature. For another thing, there's usually a scarcity of wine in the great outdoors. Nash Farms has solved the second problem with its Plant and Sip event. Enjoy an evening of wine, hors d'oeuvres and terrarium-building at this green-thumb-optional event. Tickets are $45.

What it be: Plant and Sip at Nash Farm

When it do: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, May 25

Where dat is: 626 Ball St., Grapevine

*****

When life presents certain opportunities – a dream job, capuchin petsitting, dollar falafel bowls – you take them without question. To mark the first year of business at its Deep Ellum location, Amsterdam Falafelshop is throwing a party with live music and $1 pint beers, falafel bowls and sandwiches. It might not be an evening with a sweet baby organ grinder, but with such cheap ground chickpea balls, who cares?

What it be: First Anniversary Celebration

When it do: 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 26

Where dat is: 2651 Commerce St.

*****

Little D Markets' monthly street market is back for an evening of live music, eats, drinks and shopping local. This month, Oddfellows will head the bar while Casa Masa, Revolution Artisan Pops, The Sweet & Dandi Co. and

Sweet Southern Oven Bakery sell their edible goods. This event is both family- and pup-friendly, as well as F-R-E-E.

What it be: Commerce Street Night Market

When it do: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 26

Where dat is: 444 W. Commerce St.

*****

The Thai Culture and Food Festival brings all manner of delicious Thai food to the Buddhist Center of Dallas. All the more traveled dishes will be there – pad Thai, chicken satay and the like – along with some less common items (less common in the States, anyway). Vegan offerings will also be available at most booths, which will be run by local Thai restaurants. Admission is free, and most dishes cost between $1 and $7.

What it be: Thai Culture and Food Festival

When it do: Saturday, May 27-Sunday May 28

Where dat is: 8484 Stults Road

*****

Wouldn't it be nice if there were a home-grown pie competition? The kind that Tyler Street Farmers Market in Oak Cliff might put on, where all the crusts and all the fillings were homemade? As a matter of fact, this pie-based fantasy is far from pie-in-the-sky territory – it's reality. Enter your pie for $5 or purchase a $5 tasting ticket to sample pies and vote for your favorites.

What it be: Battle of the Pies

When it do: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27

Where dat is: 927 W. 10th St.

*****

See whose rims are the saltiest at the seventh annual Dallas Margarita Meltdown. Local bars and restaurants will compete to earn the illustrious title of best margarita. Ticket holders will sample margaritas from each of the participating establishments from 4-7 p.m. before the winner is announced at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40.

What it be: Dallas Margarita Meltdown

When it do: 4-10 p.m. Sunday, May 29

Where dat is: 603 Munger Ave.

*****

Another event marking its seventh iteration is Deep Ellum Brewing Co.'s Brew-BQ. It features the trilogy of Texas-style relaxation: beer, barbecue and live music. Enjoy seasonal, unreleased, specialty and regular-rotation beers while you chow down on barbecue from Triple G BBQ. General admission tickets are $35 and include three beers, one barbecue plate and, you know, good times.

What it be: 7th Annual Brew-BQ

When it do: 6-10 p.m. Sunday, May 28

Where dat is: 2823 St. Louis St.