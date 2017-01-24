The 15 New Breweries Planning to Open in North Texas This Year

Oak Cliff Brewing Co. may not have a brewery just yet, but they’ve got sleek branding and a solid roster of flagship beers just waiting for the completion of OCBC's Tyler Station brewery. Courtesy of Oak Cliff Brewing Co. Facebook page

The last couple of years have been friendly to the North Texas beer scene — more than 25 breweries have popped up across our prairie landscape. The fears of a craft beer bubble have been popping up for years now, but on the other side of the coin, the thirst for craft beer seems to have scared large corporations like Anheuser-Busch InBev into buying up craft breweries like Karbach in Houston. Regardless of what hoppy predictions or market trends might suggest, nothing is slowing the increase of breweries establishing themselves in DFW. Here are 15 breweries that are planning to open in North Texas in 2017.

Pegasus City Brewery is slated to open in the Design District by March. Courtesy of Pegasus City Brewery

Pegasus City Brewery

2222 Vantage St.

Founded in December 2014 by William Cotten and Matthew Weiss, Pegasus City Brewery has adopted one of Dallas’ more iconic symbols to be the namesake and logo for their Design District brewery. According to their website, they will offer six beers to start: a British ale, a black lager, a summer seasonal pilsner, an amber ale, a porter and a Belgian strong ale. Owners are planning to open by March.

EXPAND The taproom at Thirsty Bro should prove very popular with Royse City hopheads. Courtesy of Thirsty Bro Brewing Co.

Thirsty Bro Brewing Co.

141 E. Main St., Royse City

This new brewery and taproom in Royce City could open any day now. After finally receiving a temporary certificate of occupancy, Thirsty Bro had a small sampling and soft opening around New Year’s. While no official open date has been announced, look for Thirsty Bro to be open with regular hours soon. Until they have their permanent C.O., they will be “brewing on our pilot system, training the team, installing additional equipment and testing our systems,” according to their website. They’ll also host the occasional tour and tasting.

Hemisphere Brewing Co. has hit a few snags along the way — as evidenced by the “coming summer 2016” on this sign — but they should be open in Rockwall by spring. Courtesy of Hemisphere Brewing

Hemisphere Brewing Co.

2015 Kristy Lane, Rockwall

Another brewery that was expected to open last year, Rockwall’s Hemisphere Brewing Co. was slated for a grand opening back in November, but that was postponed indefinitely. According to the brewery’s Facebook, they “failed building inspection on our outside handicap rails; these have to be custom-made,” so they will not be announcing an opening until a new certificate of occupancy with a greater maximum occupancy is in hand. And while they could be selling accounts, they have decided to “reserve the thunder for grand opening.”

EXPAND Wylie’s about to get its first brewery. Courtesy of Good Neighbor Brews Facebook page

Good Neighbor Brews

211 Regency Drive, Wylie

Founded last year by Darin Petersen and his wife Jill Bresnan, who met over their common interest in brewing, Good Neighbor Brews will be the first brewery in Wylie. Peterson, who started homebrewing back in 1994, will serve as the master brewer and Alley Harrell will be his assistant. Currently, they plan to offer three beers upon opening: Nicholville, an IPA; M’Rye,ah!, a rye ale; and Slim Sweetness, a moderately-hopped blonde ale made with Chinook hops. Having recently received their TABC approval, Good Neighbor Brews is likely a few months away from opening and later showing up in local restaurants. The owners say the brewery will have a taproom and feature tours several times a week, along with extended hours on Saturday. The brewery will also be kid- and pet-friendly.

EXPAND They’ve been mum on the details so far, but White Rock Alehouse Brewing Co. is reportedly opening in Lakewood this year. Courtesy of White Rock Alehouse Brewing Co. Facebook page

White Rock Alehouse Brewing Co.

7331 Gaston Ave.

Located at the intersection of Gaston and Garland in Lakewood, White Rock Alehouse Brewing is a brewpub expected to open in the coming months. While no indications have been provided as to when the exact opening will be, back in August people who contributed to their Founder’s Club were treated to a showing at their future home.

EXPAND Hop and Sting Brewing Co. plans to open in Denton soon. Courtesy of Hop and Sting Brewing Co. Facebook page

Hop and Sting Brewing Co.

104 W. McKinney St., Denton

Jon Powell has been homebrewing for more than a decade, which led to stints at Grapevine Craft Brewing and Rahr & Sons. Now, he’s planning Hop and Sting Brewery, another addition to Denton’s rapidly growing beer scene. Last May, Powell told The Dentonite that he was expecting to open in the winter, but look for them to open this spring.

EXPAND A rendering that shows what Cowtown Brewing Co. may look like upon completion this year. Courtesy of Cowtown Brewing Co.

Cowtown Brewing Co.

1301 E. Belknap St., Fort Worth

A new member to Fort Worth’s growing beer scene, Cowtown Brewing Co. will open a brewpub on East Belknap in downtown Fort Worth. The brewery recently brewed their pilot batch with Malt’s Texas Wild Fire Pale, locally by a Fort Worth company. Renderings on their website show a sizeable stand-alone building with garage doors opening to a large patio. Back in October, we tried some of their beer at Luck’s third anniversary party.

Oak Cliff Brewing has signed on to Tyler Station, a future “entrepreneurial hub” where OCBC will brew their beer. Courtesy of Tyler Station Facebook page

Oak Cliff Brewing Co.

1300 S. Polk St., Dallas

After debuting at BrewRiot, Oak Cliff Brewing Co was without a home until finding one at Tyler Station, a 94-year-old, 125,000-square-foot building located right next to the Tyler/Vernon DART rail stop in Oak Cliff, which is currently served by DART’s red line. Located only a few blocks from Bishop Arts, this should be a popular destination.