What to Do This Weekend in Dallas: Yoga Beer, a Pancake Run and a New Brewery Party

5Ks come in all flavors these days. In October, runners don lederhosen and quench their thirst not with water but with dark German beer. Then there are the color runs, the disco runs and the rubber-duck-inspired runs. But among these novel exercises in community and, well, exercise, you will find the Hotcake Hustle. This pancake-inspired race features multiple courses (10K, 5K or fun run), all of which culminate in a hotcake breakfast, beer garden and live music. Fervent running followed by maple-syrup-laden carbohydrate bombs and beer? Sounds about right. Tickets start at $20.

What it be: Hotcake Hustle

When it do: 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13