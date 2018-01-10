What to Do This Weekend in Dallas: Yoga Beer, a Pancake Run and a New Brewery Party

5Ks come in all flavors these days. In October, runners don lederhosen and quench their thirst not with water but with dark German beer. Then there are the color runs, the disco runs and the rubber-duck-inspired runs. But among these novel exercises in community and, well, exercise, you will find the Hotcake Hustle. This pancake-inspired race features multiple courses (10K, 5K or fun run), all of which culminate in a hotcake breakfast, beer garden and live music. Fervent running followed by maple-syrup-laden carbohydrate bombs and beer? Sounds about right. Tickets start at $20.
What it be: Hotcake Hustle
When it do: 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13
Where dat is: 4970 Addison Circle Drive, Addison
Does incorporating fresh produce into your cooking instill you with unbridled joy and satisfaction? If so, listen up. Stan Rodriques of 60 Vines will demonstrate some of his favorite dishes during the first iteration of a five-part Dallas Farmers Market cooking class series. Over the next five weeks, five chefs will draw inspiration from the market's produce as they whip up tasty dishes for a plant-loving crowd. Tickets can be purchased in advance ($100 for the series) or at the door for $30.
What it be: Farmers Market Cooking Class Series
When it do: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13
Where dat is: 1010 S. Pearl Expressway
Beer and yoga: great for when you want your chakras aligned and your inhibitions loose. Community Beer Co. and CubeFit Yoga are offering a morning yoga session, a pint of beer and a brewery tour for $15. The only downside is that you have to do all the weird stuff with your body before they’ll give you the beer.
What it be: Yoga at the Brewery
When it do: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 13
Where dat is: 1530 Inspiration Drive
Ty Sefton, Kamel Maude and Cory Kuchinsky are no strangers to fermentation. Among the three of them, they have more than 20 years of home-brewing experience. They took their combined know-how and turned it into TKO Libations. This Lewisville brewery, which had its soft opening in October, will officially open to the public Saturday with a full day of fun, festivities and beer (duh). Beer and doughnuts are served at 11 a.m. Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, enjoy tappings of award-winning brews, including Gingerbread Monster, the seasonal, ginger-laden porter that won first place for Best Specialty Beer at the 2016 Brew Riot home-brew competition. There will also be live music, a food truck and a gourmet cheese tasting.
When it do: 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Jan. 13
Where dat is: 2520 King Arthur Blvd., Suite 109, Lewisville
