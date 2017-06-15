What to Do This Weekend: A Sushi Burrito Pop-Up and the Return of the Hello Kitty Food Truck

Why yes, that is a Hello Kitty-themed food truck serving Hello Kitty-themed desserts. via Facebook

This weekend, it's all about British baked goods, sushi burrito pop-ups at Oak Cliff dive bars and a food truck so cute, it traveled here from another dimension inhabited by a cartoon cat.

*****

The upcoming British pop-up at the Craft Beer Cellar is guaranteed to be bang-on. It will feature a variety of baked goods sure to please even the pickiest of Python members, from Scotch eggs to sausage rolls, pies to pasties. We understand that the goods are expected to be so good, in fact, that they may leave pop-uppers resenting their ancestors' ship-boarding tendencies.

What it be: Proper British Pop-Up at The Craft Beer Cellar

When it do: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 15

Where dat is: 6324 Gaston Ave.

*****

Make sure your phone has a full battery and your emoji-selecting abilities are at their peak because the Hello Kitty Cafe food truck will return to North Texas this Saturday. There will be Hello Kitty macarons, tiny Hello Kitty cakes, Hello Kitty cookies and Hello Kitty water served in bow-shaped bottles. There will also be Hello Kitty lines stretching Hello Kitty only knows how long, for which you will need to be Hello Kitty prepared because this is going to be a Hello Kitty storm.

What it be: Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

When it do: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where dat is: 6121 West Park Blvd., Plano

*****

With summer stretching out before us, the barbecue possibilities seem endless. In practice, though, they are limited to the following possibilities:

1) Brisket so overcooked that it can be considered one giant burnt end

2) Chicken on a beer can

3) Hot dogs, which you insist are barbecue

Why not whip your barbecue game into the lean (or fatty), mean, smoky machine that it was born to be at Nine Band Brewing's master barbecue class? Led by Ten50 BBQ's pitmaster, William Weisiger, this class will teach you how to create masterful Texan barbecue. Along the way, you'll get to enjoy some 'cue from Ten50 and beers from Nine Band. Tickets are $99 per person.

What it be: Nine Band Brewing Pitmaster Class with Ten50 BBQ

When it do: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where dat is: 9 Prestige Circle, Allen

*****

If you were stuck on a deserted island and could have only three things, what would they be? That's a rhetorical question, of course, because we already know the universal answer for all sentient beings: beer, chips and art. Luckily there's an event that combines all three, and it's at Noble Rey Brewery. Peruse art from local talent while you sip delicious beers and nosh on (free!) chips. It will be like a trip to an art museum, only you can drink, and no one is going to yell at you for pointing at a painting.

What it be: Beer-n-Chips Art Festival

When it do: Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where dat is: 2636 Farrington St.

*****

It turns out the Best Little Brewfest in Texas isn't so little. More than 80 breweries and 300 craft beers will be represented at the fest, which will include special releases and seasonal brews. Texas wines, spirits and craft cider will also be available. Tickets start at $40 per person.

What it be: Best Little Brewfest in Texas

When it do: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where dat is: West Church and Charles streets, Lewisville

*****

Sushi + burritos = sushitos. Or burrushi, depending on your portmanteau style. Whatever you call them, sushi burritos will be available for purchase at beloved Oak Cliff dive bar Tradewinds Social Club as part of a Sushimo pop-up. No word yet on the menu or pricing, but rumor has it that Takis-flecked exteriors may be involved.

What it be: Sushimo Sushi Burrito Pop-Up

When it do: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where dat is: 2843 W. Davis St.

*****

Odds are, your pops has enough "World's Best Dad" mugs for a lifetime. So this Father's Day, spare him the hackneyed gifts and get him what he really wants: a drink. Or, if he regrets having children, maybe several drinks in quick succession. Peticolas Brewing Co. Taproom can help you either way with its Father's Day special: Buy yourself a drink, and your dad gets one for free.

What it be: Father's Day

When it do: noon-6 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Where dat is: 2026 Farrington St.

