The Best Hot Dallas Cocktails to Warm You Up

EXPAND Rapscallion's Spiced Pear Cider is absolute perfection from first sip to last. Susie Oszustowicz

As Dallas weather ping-pongs between a sunny 72 and basically freezing, our taste in cocktails does the same. One day we're sipping tiki drinks at Small Brewpub, the next we're on the hunt for the hottest hot buttered rum in town. If you're feeling the chill right now, hit up one of these Dallas bars currently serving drinks that'll warm up those old bones.

Spiced Pear Cider at Rapscallion

Rapscallion, 2023 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

This Southern-inspired restaurant's bar program is doing great things for the hot cocktail right now, thanks to bar manager, Ravinder Singh. Their full warm booze menu offers everything from a traditional toddy to an Earl Grey and lavender gin concoction. The Spiced Pear Cider combines St. George Pear Brandy and Liqueur with beverage director Eddie Eakin's family wassail, allspice dram and cream to make a decidedly adult apple cider.

EXPAND Granny's Applesauce will get you nice and sauced. Courtesy of Mudhen

Granny's Applesauce at Mudhen

Mudhen Meats and Greens, 900 S. Harwood St. (Farmers Market)

Grandma's got nothin' on this hot whiskey cocktail from Mudhen. Stop in after a visit to the Farmers Market to warm up with this apple goodness that combines Bulleit Whiskey, spiced chai tea, fresh juiced green apples, honey and lemon.

The Holy Grail Pub makes their Hot Buttered Rum in four-gallon batches ... so drink up! Susie Oszustowicz

Hot Buttered Rum at Holy Grail Pub

Holy Grail Pub, 8240 Preston Road, Plano

While it may sound a bit out there to drink a hot cup of butter and rum, if you've never tried hot buttered rum, you're not living your best life. Making this rich hot cocktail is absolutely exhausting, so leave it to the pros. Starting with fresh apples, pears and ginger root, Holy Grail adds a healthy (read: not healthy) amount of rum and rounds out the flavor profile with allspice, ground cloves and brown sugar. Oh, and don't forget the cup of butter, because you know this cocktail is Paula Deen-approved.

EXPAND Susie Oszustowic

The Issa at The People's Last Stand

The People's Last Stand, 5319 E. Mockingbird Lane (Midtown)

The meaning of "Issa" in Egyptian is "God saves." God must have had something to do with this drink, because it's positively heavenly. The flavors of the sweet potato and pecan-infused bourbon play perfectly with the cinnamon brown sugar and star anise, and the lemon brings a nice balance to the drink. Curl up with the Issa in one of the over-stuffed leather couches at this cozy bar and you'll knock the chill right out of your bones.