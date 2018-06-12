Consider the power of the Popsicle. For many, touching one to their lips sends the pitter-patter of childhood nostalgia racing straight to the heart. Its icy coolness instantly refreshes and shields the heat-weary Texan from the unrelenting summer swelter.

To boot, it's one of the most democratizing desserts there is — even the most broke among us can scrape together a buck for the pushcart guy at the park. In the spirit of power to the people, here's your guide to some of the best frozen pops around, both fancy and frugal.

Popbar

746 S. Central Expressway, Richardson

Price: $3.99-$4.49, plus 50 cents for dips and toppings

This New York-based franchise just celebrated its grand opening in Richardson, and you should believe the hype. Its "gelato on a stick" concept results in a super creamy (and super melty) treat that's worth going out of your way for. There's some creative stuff going on here, like the popwich (a pop sandwiched between two chocolate wafers) and the chocolate/caramel-covered popcorn pop. Fruit-based sorbetto pops are a solid dairy-free option, and if you're trying to watch what you eat without hating life, it's a pretty sweet deal: all natural ingredients, free from preservatives and nutritional values readily available.