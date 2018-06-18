Booze With a View: The Best Rooftop Patio Bars in DFW, 2018 Edition

So much can change in a year, especially in Dallas. And since Dallas loves a good rooftop patio, we thought we'd breathe some new life to last year's article by exploring the best new rooftop patios for boozing, schmoozing and viewing that have popped up in the last year. Happy patio season, Big D.

The Pool Deck at the Adolphus Hotel

1321 Commerce St. (downtown)

Join the recently renovated historic hotel for Sunset on Seven. It's welcoming nonguests to a seventh-floor pool deck to enjoy a pool party every Friday through Labor Day with a DJ, night swimming and drink specials on the perfectly crafted cocktails the Adolphus is known for.

The rooftop has plenty of space to entertain and enough booze to make it entertaining. Austin Marc Graf

Harlowe MXM

2823 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Harlowe MXM's rooftop is massive. Perfect for a drink after work or a night with friends, the patio has plenty of seating and space to spread out with a spread from the kitchen. Just make sure to order the chorizo churros.

Consider yourself in the know and visit this spot before your friends even realize it's open. courtesy Perch

Perch

640 Taylor St. in Frost Tower, Fort Worth (downtown)

This new cafe, which opened May 29, offers a view of Cowtown's downtown from the Sky Lobby level of an office building. Menus will be changed seasonally, so make a plan to visit every season to see the city from a new perspective — with a cocktail in hand, obviously.

Beer, wine and sunshine overlooking the Box Garden. courtesy Legacy Hall

Unlawful Assembly Bar at Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

A three-story patio with beer, live music and a view with the chance to try any of the 23 food vendors housed inside? That'll do.

Enjoy beautifully made cocktails at Waterproof, but don't get crazy because your phone's still not. courtesy The Statler

Waterproof at The Statler Hotel

1914 Commerce St. (downtown)

This may be another pool deck, but the public is always welcome because it has one of Dallas' newest line-too-long-to-wait-in-but-you-do-anyway kind of bars. If you go on a weekend, expect a wait. You'll need a refreshing cocktail once you make it up there.

Pizza and a view, please! courtesy Saint Rocco's

Rocco's Rooftop Lounge at Saint Rocco's

3011 Gulden Lane (Trinity Groves)

This sneaky lounge is the jewel in the Saint Rocco's crown. Pizza, cocktails and a great view of the city? We don't think it can get much better than that. The lounge is open from 5-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays when there isn't a private party. Enjoy the bar, TVs, plush sofas and a limited food menu while you take in the sweeping view of downtown Dallas' beautiful skyline.

EXPAND The huge patio with plenty of seating is a great spot to watch out for off-duty football players. courtesy Google

CityWorks Frisco

3680 The Star Blvd., Frisco

In the heart of The Star, this new spot offers plenty of outdoor seating overlooking the complex's green space. If the view isn't enough to bring you in, the fantastic food and 90 craft beers will.

You'll feel like someone's watching you while you're on the patio at The Woolworth, but don't worry — it's just The Eye. courtesy The Woolworth

The Woolworth

1520 Elm St. (downtown)

A downtown view is tough to get unless you're on the roof of a high-rise, but the view from the Woolworth's rooftop patio, while only a second-floor rise, offers a view of The Eye and greenspace. It's a great spot to relax for happy hour and watch the sun set or let the night pass you by.

HG Sply Co.'s rooftop patio is a stunning spot for frosé and people-watching. Susie Oszustowicz

HG Sply Co.

2008 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville)

Whether you're there for the vegan queso, a kombucha Moscow mule or to people-watch, this the spot. Every day, has a sunset toast, enabling you to sip that day's special while raising a glass to the sun as it sets over the Dallas skyline.

The d.e.c. on Dragon is decked out. courtesy d.e.c.

d.e.c. on dragon st.

1414 Dragon St. (Design District)

This ultra-hip event space opens its doors to the public once a month for a pop-up bar. The pictures say it all — a view that will knock your socks off and booze to knock you on your butt.

EXPAND Like the name suggests, stick with a vodka soda up here. Susie Oszustowicz

Soda Bar at the NYLO Dallas South Side

1325 S. Lamar St. (The Cedars)

The sweeping views of downtown Dallas from this South Lamar spot at the top of the NYLO aren't the only thing to ogle up here; the infinity pool offers fantastic people-watching, especially when it warms up.



Stirr's panoramic view of Downtown is the perfect backdrop for selfies. courtesy Stirr

Stirr

2803 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

The Deep Ellum hot spot not only has food to impress, but the new rooftop patio has a full bar serving quality libations. Make sure to take a selfie in the SimpleBooth — your backdrop will be a panoramic view of downtown Dallas. Ladies: Watch your heels on the wood floor, and remember that there is plenty of seating when your stilettos get to be a bit too much.

This relaxed spot is perfect for happy hour. Just make sure to find the shade. courtesy Nora

Nora

1928 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville)

This Afghan restaurant down the street from HG offers the same killer view, but with the added bonus of a large fire pit, a tad more shade and a slower pace. This is your locale for a quieter evening.

The Tei-An rooftop is members only, but it's worth it. Courtesy of Tei An

Tei-An

1722 Routh St. (Arts District)

Perched atop the high-end soba house in One Arts Plaza, you'll get up close and personal with downtown Dallas high rises. But this view isn't for everyone; to get onto the roof, you must dine at Tei-An or purchase a membership. (Call 214-220-2828 for information about memberships.)

Omni Downtown's Uptown Terrace is a great place to decompress and rest your weary soles after a long day at the convention center. courtesy Omni Hotels

Uptown Terrace at the Omni Downtown

555 S. Lamar St. (downtown)

The Uptown Terrace is on the fourth floor of the hotel with views overlooking downtown Dallas. This premier outdoor venue includes a heated infinity pool, comfortable lounge seating, cabanas, a full-service bar, LCD HDTVs and fabulous food. Let the breeze carry you away as you relax around the built-in fire pit. At night, enjoy the mesmerizing lights of the city as they reflect off of the infinity pool. Sure to become a staple among locals, first-time guests and visitors, the Uptown Terrace is the crown jewel of the hotel.

We can all give thanks to the "hungry West Texas rancher [who] had a hankerin’ for some really great food," so he opened the Reata. courtesy Reata

Reata

310 Houston St., Fort Worth

The Reata in Fort Worth's Sundance Square not only offers a rooftop patio, but in the unlikely case of a Dallas cold snap, you can hunker down in the glass-domed dining room and still enjoy the view with one of its Billionaire Margaritas.

Vetted Well's patio in The Cedars is a gorgeous spot to have a cocktail before catching a movie at Alamo Drafthouse below. Kevin Marple

Vetted Well

1005 S. Lamar St. (The Cedars)

This karaoke haunt atop The Cedars' Alamo Drafthouse offers not just one patio to enjoy the skyline, but two. The front patio is directly off the restaurant and bar area, but sit back and relax with a boilermaker on the back patio and watch a movie on the wall, or just take in the view.

Urban Crust has a patio with a view of downtown Plano. courtesy Urban Crust

Urban Crust

1006 E. 15th St., Plano

Head north for sweeping views of downtown Plano. Complete with a full bar, the patio also offers wood-fired pizzas, which, after a drink or two, you may need so you can navigate down the seemingly endless stairs.

Mirador's views of downtown go well with its stellar upscale food. Tim Cox

Mirador

1608 Elm St. (downtown)

Mirador is a downtown hot spot, so you'll likely need a reservation to enjoy this patio, which offers sweeping views of the hustle and bustle in downtown Dallas. It's not technically on a roof, per se, but you'll forget that detail after a few minutes on this gorgeous patio. It's above the chic Forty Five Ten boutique, so skip the elevators and take the stairs to take in a view of this chic shopping locale.