The Best Things to Eat in Dallas Right Now

Sundae bokkeum ($11), a blood sausage stir fry at Ajumma Kimbob Deli. Kathy Tran

Now that the sluggish summer is largely behind us, Dallas is about to see a wave of new restaurants, revamped menus and shake-ups in the dining scene. If the options give you a little decision fatigue, you're not alone — but we can help. Here are our some of our favorite things to eat in Dallas right now:

1. Sundae bokkeum at Ajumma Kimbob Deli

In Korean, blood sausage is called soon dae or, confusingly, “sundae.” Ajumma Kimbob Deli's sundae bokkeum is chock-full of cabbage, hot peppers, carrots, green and white onions, beef liver and a medium-ferocity red chili sauce — and blood sausage, a mild sausage with a funky, earthy undertone that will appeal to fans of IPAs or wines like pinotage.

The wood-fired cauliflower at Sixty Vines. Michelle Kessler

2. Wood-fired cauliflower at Sixty Vines

The new Sixty Vines in Plano is catching a lot of attention for its sprawling minimalist space, fresh Italian-inspired fare and tap wall with more than 40 wines — yes, wines — on draft. The most popular appetizer on the menu is the wood-fired cauliflower, served as a whole head and beautifully charred with a lemon-dill yogurt sauce on the side.

The Link, a Shake Shack burger topped with a link of Pecan Lodge sausage. Nick Rallo

3. The Link burger at Shake Shack

The opening of New York franchise Shake Shack earlier this month at the Crescent was big news for Dallas burger fans, but even bigger still is the integration of Pecan Lodge sausage into the Link, a standard Shake Shack burger with a touch of Dallas fare. The burger made this week's list of chain burgers that definitely don't suck.

Those bright red hunks of delicious meat have been roasted for hours on a vertical rotisserie and seasoned liberally with several types of paprika. Beth Rankin

4. The trompo tacos at Trompo

These tacos have been the subject of a lot of buzz since getting attention from Bon Appetit this summer, and now that lines are starting to die down, it's a good time to fill up on vertical rotisserie-roasted meats.

Jimmy's is celebrating its 50th anniversary right now, and you should celebrate with one of these bad boys. Nick Rallo

5. The meatball sub at Jimmy's Food Store

This one's a given — and a rite of passage for any meat-eating Dallasite.

The Kure ($12.50), a house-made biscuit stuffed haphazardly with bacon, pork sausage, pico de gallo and scrambled eggs swimming in Tabasco gravy. Beth Rankin

6. The Kure at Jonathon's

This beloved brunch spot is as busy as ever during prime brunch hours, and if you can tear yourself away from the chicken and waffles, you should really let the Kure fix you right up.

The Mac and Beefy Slider from The Butchers Son, a food truck that sets up at the new Browder Street Food Truck Plaza downtown. Beth Rankin

7. The Mac and Beefy Slider from The Butchers Son food truck

The new Browder Street Food Truck Plaza gives downtown diners new options — like nap-inducing sliders from The Butchers Son.

The Yacht Club Burger at TJ's Seafood can be upgraded with grilled shrimp for an added five bucks. Nick Rallo

8. The Yacht Club Burger at TJ's Seafood

Did Dallas really need another $17 burger? No. But it got one, and a good one at that. The Yacht Club Burger gets bonus points for the whiskey-glazed bacon.

