Is This the Cheapeast Topo Chico In North Texas?

Summer in Texas can get expensive. Between the $300 electric bills and the cost of posting up at the FOE pool every weekend, heat-related expenses start to add up. One of our biggest summer expenditures: Topo Chico.

Sure, every Texan sips this popular Mexican sparkling mineral water year-round. But when the Texas heat settles in — all hot and heavy and relentless like a sweaty quilt you can't get out from under — there's nothing quite as refreshing as an ice-cold Topo Chico with a squeeze of lime. But when you're throwing back four or five a day (starting in the morning, of course, by throwing a shot of cold-brew concentrate into a glass of fizzy Topo), that adds up quick.