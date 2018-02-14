For 21 Years, the Cock & Bull in Lakewood Has Been the Antidote to the Trendy Gastropub

All-American is a series that looks at beloved, longstanding North Texas eateries and examines their histories while exploring how the food has changed — for the good or bad — over the years.

Once you're in the dark embrace of the Cock & Bull, other than yanking out your phone there is no way of knowing that it's 4 p.m., sun blazing on a cold winter day. At the entrance, a shell of knight’s armor stands guard, unmeticulously wrapped in Christmas lights. The grandfather clock doesn’t chime — it hasn’t worked for years. A barfly is stationed at each bar stool. A bottle of Coors is parked in front of a patron wearing a cowboy hat. He’s the kind of guy who wanders around to other customers in the bar making jokes. Another guy, down the line at the counter top, is gnawing on a rope of jerky.

“You just jerkin’ around down there?” says the man in the cowboy hat to the man with the cured beef rope. Everyone laughs, and the jerky man retorts: “That’s some low-hanging fruit.”