Creek Cafe, a New Four-Table Lakewood Restaurant Cooks Fluffy Japanese-Style Pancakes

About a month ago, Misao Masuda quietly opened The Creek Cafe in the Lakewood Shopping Center. Masuda is new to Texas after cutting his culinary teeth at high-end restaurants in Japan and Hawaii. Now he's here, serving breakfast and lunch from his small four-table eatery.

The food is fast-casual, aimed at the grab-and-go set. You can order a pastry and a coffee at the counter or try something cooked to order. The menu, like the cafe, is on the slight side, consisting primarily of paninis ($7.50 to $9.50), soups, potatoes with all the fixings ($3.50 to $7.50) and omelets ($7.50 to $9.50).

Ordering an omelet at a restaurant for the first time can be like a game of gastronomic roulette. Will you be treated to a simple French-style omelet, with its buttercup yellow, ellipsoidal exterior and slightly runny interior? A half-moon fried golden brown and stuffed with goodies? Or will you confront the diner's dilemma that is the omelet made from eggs in a box, with its inch-thick, Plasticine casing?