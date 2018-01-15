After a 14-Year Hiatus, the Crescent's Storied Beau Nash Returns as a Swanky Champagne Bar

As part of the Crescent's recent $30 million renovation, it recently opened Beau Nash, a lobby Champagne bar that pays homage to a restaurant of the same name that operated at the Uptown hotel from 1986 to 2004.

From 1986 to 2004, a restaurant called Beau Nash served upscale New American cuisine to moneyed socialites and hotel guests at the Crescent Hotel in Uptown. It closed in 2005 and was replaced by sushi spot Nobu and was reincarnated in 2007 as a short-lived restaurant called Beau.

Beau Nash is back again, but in a different form: a swanky Champagne bar in the Crescent's renovated lobby.

"Designed to reanimate remnants of its namesake restaurant, Beau Nash is the place to see and be seen by the elite of Dallas, where the energized and inviting atmosphere is enlivened by music, the buzz of conversation and the clinking of glasses in toasts until midnight, seven days a week," a press release about the new bar boasts. The bar officially opened to the public last week, and when Beau Nash claims its guests as elite, it's not hyperbole.