Oak Cliff Continues to Panic About the Future of El Corazon de Tejas

We reached out last week to both the developer and El Corazon's owners but neither responded. CultureMap did speak to El Corazon's owners, however, and they say say the Tex-Mex restaurant is open "indefinitely" and that the permit was filed as a formality as business owners begin talks with developers. "We have opened the door for negotiating, and we're getting expressions of interest in ownership of the premises," owner John Cuellar told CultureMap. "A demo permit is a step by one of the many parties that have expressed interest in our property. But some developers request that we sign nondisclosure agreements, so I'm not in a position to talk about it."

In the meantime, Oak Cliff neighborhood groups on Facebook are filled with diners mourning the loss of a place that may or may not be on borrowed time, while others argue that the Cuellar family has every right to jump ship.