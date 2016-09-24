The Hottest New Restaurants in Dallas Right Now

Soup dumplings at Charlie Zhang's Imperial Noodle. Michelle Kessler

If you like Asian food, you're in luck — the DFW dining scene is seeing an influx of restaurants specializing in all manner of Asian fare. But it's not all soup dumplings and egg tarts. Here are a few of the hottest new restaurants in DFW right now:

Charlie Zhang's Imperial Noodle

Noodle master Charlie Zhang, famous for his noodle-crafting showmanship during his time at Royal China, has branched out on his own in Richardson.

Emporium Pie's new space in Deep Ellum is dominated by a patio, perfect for indulging in fresh air and fresh pie at the same time. Chris Wolfgang

Emporium Pies' New Deep Ellum Location

Local pie spot Emporium Pies, which has a cult-like following that yields long lines at its Bishop Arts location, has opened its new location right next door to Pecan Lodge.

Monkey King's spicy wontons. Kathy Tran

Monkey King Noodle Co.'s New Location

Not far down the street from the new Emporium Pies, beloved Deep Ellum noodle-slinger Monkey King moved into a new location that features one thing their street food stand didn't have: indoor seating. The menu has been expanded as well.

The cheesecake souffle, a dessert that's been popular in Asian countries for several years now, is a stand-out sweet at the new Banana Stand. Beth Rankin

Monkey King's Banana Stand

So what happened with Monkey King's former home, the street food stand just down the street? It recently reopened as the Banana Stand, a dessert spot featuring sweets that have proven popular in Taiwan and China. Don't skip the airy cheesecake souffle.

Shake Shack features a few menu items with local ingredients, like the Link Burger, topped with Pecan Lodge sausage. Nick Rallo

Shake Shack

The first DFW location of Danny Meyer's Shake Shack has been a buzzed-about spot for months. The gorgeous modern location at The Crescent has proven popular, obviously, but lines aren't nearly as long as a lot of food outlets claim.

Sixty Vines has more than 40 wines on tap, which is a growing trend in dining right now. Michelle Kessler

Sixty Vines

This one's for you, Plano. Sixty Vines, a sister restaurant to the popular Whiskey Cake, features a massive minimalist space serving light Italian-inspired fare and more than 40 wines on tap, which helps cut down on waste and allows the restaurant to serve a greater variety of wines by the glass.

The new Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse has all the makings of a new Uptown hot spot. Courtesy of Del Frisco's

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

This opulent new steakhouse Uptown, designed by Cesar Pelli, features long, clean curves with floor-to-ceiling glass.

Hibiscus sorbet and cassis parfait, served with a splash of passionfruit reduction. Courtesy of Lacy Smith

Stephan Pyles' Flora Street Cafe

The Arts District restaurant has been open a few months now, but it's still a popular spot — and the desserts, from pastry chef Ricardo Sanchez, are a must-try at the end of this visually stunning dining experience.

Craft beer and whiskey dominate Little Woodrow's drink menu. Lance Higdon

Little Woodrow's

Craft beer and sports fans will dig this new Ross Avenue spot, a Houston export with a killer patio and turtle races.

The Browder Street Food Truck plaza also features games like Connect Four and cornhole. Beth Rankin

Browder Street Food Truck Plaza

Downtown diners have a new al fresco dining option — several, actually — with the opening of the Browder Street Food Truck Plaza, open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

