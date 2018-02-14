The Mitchell's Head Chef Resigns the Day Its Glowing Observer Review Is Published

Tuesday, Feb. 13 was a big day for downtown Dallas bar The Mitchell. It received a glowing review from the Observer for the quality of its French bistro food, prepared under the supervision of executive chef Nick Amoriello.

But it was also Amoriello’s last day with the restaurant. The departure had been in the works for weeks behind the scenes; its timing on the same day as a review was a bizarre coincidence.

“Due to irreconcilable differences in business practices, I am no longer the executive chef/culinary director of the Buffalo and Hare Development Group," Amoriello said in a statement sent to the Observer and posted on his Facebook page Tuesday evening. "I wish the best for the kitchen team I developed, but can no longer guarantee the food will be held to my standards and expectations.”