It Sold Out Last Year, but It's Back: Grab Presale Tickets for the Morning After, a Brunch Festival

Last year, Dallas brunch fans swarmed Dallas Farmers Market for a taste of the city's best brunch offerings. The fest returns this year on Feb. 17.

Last year, the first Dallas Observer brunch festival the Morning After was a hit — such a hit that the festival sold out weeks before the event. Now it's back, and Dallas brunch fans who want a taste of the fun can snag tickets early in a presale that begins today.

From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, the Morning After will once again take over Dallas Farmers Market with tasty bites from more than 30 of Dallas' best brunch spots. Each attendee gets to try unlimited brunch bites and sip eight cocktail, Champagne or beer samples because this is brunch, and brunch without booze is just late breakfast. Ticket prices will increase as the fest draws near, but right now, using the code MORNINGAFTER, you can buy general admission tickets for $30 and VIP tickets for $55.

If you're feelin' fancy, VIP tickets will net you a complimentary welcome drink, a VIP gift bag, and access to a VIP lounge (with special brunch samples and a bar) and VIP restrooms. Who's got time to wait in line? Speaking of lines, VIP ticket-holders get into the event an hour before the general admission crowd.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Dec. 8, so act fast because this gravy-covered fest sold out quickly last year. What can we say? Dallas loves to brunch. Find more details on the Morning After's website.

