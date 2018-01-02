 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Brunch is coming, and it's got a festival.EXPAND
Brunch is coming, and it's got a festival.
Mikel Galicia

Look Who's Coming to Brunch for The Morning After, Dallas' Biggest Brunch Festival

Beth Rankin | January 2, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Epic brunch festival The Morning After will once again take over Dallas Farmers Market on Sunday, Feb. 17, with tasty bites from more than 30 of Dallas' best brunch spots. Attendees get to sample unlimited brunch bites and sip eight cocktail, Champagne or beer samples because this is brunch, and brunch without booze is just late breakfast. Last year's fest sold out, and there's a good chance this one will, too. Why? Because this is Dallas, and Dallas digs brunch.

If you buy tickets for the festival now, brunch and all the fixins (aka booze) will set you back $30 for general admission and $55 for VIP. But on Friday, Jan. 5, those prices increase to $40 for GA and $65 for VIP. Time is of the essence, people. There is brunch involved. Here's a look at the restaurants that have signed on for this year's fest:

Ascension Coffee
Chombo's
City Council
Cook Hall
Dandelion Cheesecakes
Dot's Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard
Full Circle Tavern
Go Loco Street Tacos & Burritos
Great One Cookie Company
Harlowe MXM
Hash House a Go Go
House of Blues
Isabelly's
Knife
Kozy
Lucky's
MesoMaya
Mijas Taqueria
Pollo Campero
Ross & Hall
Sundown at Granada
Tasty Tails
TorTaco


If you're smart enough to nab VIP tickets, you'll get into the event 30 minutes before the masses in order to skip the lines. You'll also get a complimentary welcome drink and gift bag, along with access to a lounge with VIP-only brunch samples, a private bar and VIP restrooms.

Find more details on The Morning After's website.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >