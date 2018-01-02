Look Who's Coming to Brunch for The Morning After, Dallas' Biggest Brunch Festival

Epic brunch festival The Morning After will once again take over Dallas Farmers Market on Sunday, Feb. 17, with tasty bites from more than 30 of Dallas' best brunch spots. Attendees get to sample unlimited brunch bites and sip eight cocktail, Champagne or beer samples because this is brunch, and brunch without booze is just late breakfast. Last year's fest sold out, and there's a good chance this one will, too. Why? Because this is Dallas, and Dallas digs brunch.

If you buy tickets for the festival now, brunch and all the fixins (aka booze) will set you back $30 for general admission and $55 for VIP. But on Friday, Jan. 5, those prices increase to $40 for GA and $65 for VIP. Time is of the essence, people. There is brunch involved. Here's a look at the restaurants that have signed on for this year's fest:

Ascension Coffee

Chombo's

City Council

Cook Hall

Dandelion Cheesecakes

Dot's Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard

Full Circle Tavern

Go Loco Street Tacos & Burritos

Great One Cookie Company

Harlowe MXM

Hash House a Go Go

House of Blues

Isabelly's

Knife

Kozy

Lucky's

MesoMaya

Mijas Taqueria

Pollo Campero

Ross & Hall

Sundown at Granada

Tasty Tails

TorTaco