The Most-Read Dallas Observer Food Stories of 2016

For what it's worth, 2016 clearly wasn't all bad, as it did give us Back Dough, a late-night doughnut window behind Queenie's in Denton. Courtney Jacobs

This year was many things, but quiet was not one of them. It's always interesting to look back through the year's news — the good, the bad and the incredibly depressing — to see which stories struck a chord with readers. Turns out, y'all are really into Denton, drunk-golfing and eating free nacho cheese by the bucket-full.

Here, in descending order, are the year's most popular Dallas Observer food and drink stories:

Sidle up to the bar at Ocean Prime for free truffle popcorn. Susie Oszustowicz

11 Dallas Bars Where (Boozing) Adults Eat Free

By far our most popular story of the year exemplified the frugal yet booze-fueled nature of the modern millennial: a list of bars where you can eat free food so long as you're drinking. Y'all are either really cheap or just really smart.

And they say red meat'lll kill you. Fabio Berti

A List of Dallas Restaurants That Refuse Open Carry

On Jan. 1, the new open-carry gun law in Texas took effect, allowing handgun license owners to carry their guns in visible holsters in most public places — except at a number of Dallas restaurants that opted out. From Bar Belmont to the Wild Detectives, a number of the city's favorite spots chose to go gun-free.

When in Denton, add dumplings to your ramen at The Taste for a special treat. Courtney Jacobs

An Insider's Guide to Denton's Hidden Dining Gems

If there's one thing we learned this year, it's that y'all love reading about what's happening in Little D. Courtney Jacobs' thorough exploration of Denton's under-the-radar eats obviously struck a chord — and made us really wanna jump in the car and head north.

At this Design District spot, you can drink beer and anger-golf to your heart's content. Courtesy of the Goat Ranch

Drink Beer and Launch Golf Balls at Busted Cars at this New Fair Park Bar

You guys have anger issues.

Suck it, Cici's. Nick Rallo

Stonedeck Pizza Has an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Like Cici's, Except It Doesn't Suck

Obviously you're all stoned as well.

Lockhart brings the A-game to Plano. Chris Woflgang

The Best Barbecue Spots in North DFW

When we go to the suburbs, we go for smoked meats. And inexpensive Swedish furniture.

Revolver took the plunge this year and became a part of MillerCoors' growing craft portfolio. Steve Rainwater

MillerCoors Buys Revolver Brewing

All you need to know about a beer-drinker you'll learn by how they responded to this news.

Some Trump supporters harassed a white Dallas sous chef in a Wal-Mart parking lot days after the election, telling him to "Get out of my country." Apparently Plano is now its own country? Shutterstock

Dallas Sous Chef Told "Get Out of My Country! We Won!" After Speaking Spanish to His Grandmother

If this isn't a metaphor for 2016, we don't know what is.

Trompo's tacos ($1.85) are as magical as they look. Clockwise from bottom right: paneer and poblano, trompo (pork) and bistek (beef). Beth Rankin

This New, Nearly Hidden Taqueria Makes the Best Damn Mexican Street Tacos

It may have been a bad year for ... well ... everything, but it was a good year for tacos.

Why yes, you can drink while you grocery shop at Jimmy's Food Store. Lance Higdon

Dallas Grocery Stores That Let You Drink While You Shop

We've got your back, Dallas.

