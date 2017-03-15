A Veteran of Chuck E. Cheese's Opens an Affordable, Kid-Friendly "Fast Gastro Bistro" in Dallas

EXPAND The roasted chicken breast is seasoned perfectly with garam masala and accompanied by a flavorful farro-broccoli rabe saute. Susie Oszustowicz

Fast gastro bistro — say that five times fast. Interestingly enough, that's sort of how the word "kickshaw" came about. French transplants showed up in surrounding countries pushing carts with little edible tidbits. They'd sell quelque chose ("something" in French), and with the unknown accent and the quick speech, it soon became understood as "kickshaws." When the owner of the new Kickshaws Fast Gastro Food & Drink found the term in a culinary dictionary, he loved the idea of offering patrons "just a little something."

Joe Elliot — experienced at successful chains like TGI Fridays and Chuck E. Cheese's (yes, really) — opened Kickshaws with his family, and they hope to expand in the future. Their aim is to provide a less sterile quick-service spot that doesn't skimp on options. Look for modern decor with accents like Edison bulbs and a Harry Potter-inspired chalkboard wall for the little ones.

The beauty is that there's a little something for everyone; this quick-serve restaurant offers quality items from many different cuisines, from crispy buttermilk fried chicken to a barbecue brisket banh mi to avocado toast. Even better, for those of us who enjoy having a little of three things instead of being forced to decide on one food item (quelle horreur), the servings are manageable and affordable. Go ahead and get sides of charred Brussels sprouts and the black rice mango salad, because they'll ring in at just $2.75 each.

EXPAND The lamb meatballs bring the meatball to the next level with cumin, fennel and a chili-honey glaze. Susie Oszustowicz

Appetizer options include lamb meatballs and edamame-green onion hummus, and salad offerings range from a basic green salad to a kale-quinoa option. You can get a little heartier with sandwiches and burgers like the house-cured pastrami and baguette burger and entrees like a Guinness-braised short rib and K-Town Chili made with short rib and brisket.

The extra goodies that can't be missed: the desserts, including gluten-free options, and the craft sodas. We just couldn't refill our cups with enough of the Stubborn Soda black cherry tarragon. (Stubborn Soda is a new line from Pepsi.)

EXPAND Who could say no to a big slice of heaven like this? Susie Oszustowicz

Kickshaws has been open a week, but they've already fine-tuned some recipes to offer a dining experience that feels more refined than patrons might think would be found at a "quick-serve" spot.

Kickshaws, 6713 W. Northwest Highway

