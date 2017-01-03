The New Parlor on Commerce Brings Deep Ellum a Laid-Back Neighborhood Taproom

The facade sets the tone for the laid-back, welcoming interior. Susie Oszustowicz

The Parlor at Commerce, not to be confused with the now-defunct jazz spot, The Pearl on Commerce, is Deep Ellum's newest taproom. The laid-back bar opened in November in the space d irectly next door to the shell of a former Dallas favorite, Luscher's Red Hots, with intentionally little fanfare as staff got the bar up and running.

Brought to us by two seasoned barmen, Seth Byars and Chris Young, the relaxed spot offers a full bar (yet no cocktail list), plenty of beer options, some delicious food and a great place to regain some of the sanity you may have lost over the holidays. The two owners met while working at The Quarter Bar, but gained experience and industry knowledge since working at various other venerable establishments across Dallas. Young (who you'll likely find wearing a Pirates hat) came to the Parlor after stints at Vickery Park and The Blind Butcher, and Byars at Galaxy Club and Deep Ellum Live.

Their experience in the industry gave them the opportunity to open a spot that has everything that's necessary, but nothing that's not. Think plenty of character, good drinks, a Playboy pinball machine and clean bathrooms. The space itself is simple yet welcoming. Most improvements and renovations were made by Young and Byars themselves. The bar top is reclaimed materials from the flooring of 50-year-old boxcars, the tables are made from semi truck floors and the floor itself is made from a reclaimed gym floor.

EXPAND The bar offers plenty of seating and a good story to go along with the reclaimed materials that built it. Courtesy of The Parlor on Commerce

Being a Deep Ellum spot, they expect that most will come by for beers and shots, but they can make you anything your boozehound heart desires — within reason. Get out of there with your request for a smoked old fashioned or blended tamarind margarita.

They decided against creating a cocktail list to encourage more conversation between staff and guests, instead of overwhelming customers with a lengthy list of options. Their well curated draft and bottle/can beer list leaves little to be desired with a few locals, a handful of more unique suds and the usual suspects.

There's no cocktail menu, but that doesn't mean you can ask the bartender to whip up something on the fly. Susie Oszustowicz

As any bar knows, drinkers want food. So The Parlor made sure to offer some (read: very few) offerings —this menu went with quality over quantity. Their fried chicken skins are served crispy with buffalo sauce, celery and blue cheese as their unique (yet wildly unhealthy) substitute for chicken wings. Other stand-outs were the housemade French onion and pimento dips served with hand cut potato chips — the perfect pairing for a cold beer.

EXPAND Their spicy buffalo fried chicken skins are an odd, but decadent compliment to a cold beer. Susie Oszustowic

The Parlor on Commerce, 2651 Commerce St.

