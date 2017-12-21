Drink Your Way Through the 12 Days of Christmas With a Dozen Cocktails at the Omni

Who wants one cocktail when you can get 12?

Who wants one cocktail when you can have your choice of a dozen? Omni hotels across the country are celebrating the season by rolling out 12 cocktail options to take you through your 12 Days of Christmas. Even better, they've given us the recipes for all of them so we can enjoy them at home.

If you're home for the holidays, find the closest Omni bar and give yourself an hour (or three) away from the family and see how far into the song you can get. We found this Christmas classic got a little harder to sing after the four calling birds.

ONE PARTRIDGE IN A PEAR TREE

25.4 oz. Parker Station by Fess Parker Pinot Noir

4 oz. spiced pear purée

2 oz. apple cider

2 star anise

2 orange slices

2 cinnamon sticks

2 peach slices

0.25 cup sugar

Combine and heat in a large pitcher and pour into a mug. TWO TURTLE DOVES

1 oz. SVEDKA Vanilla Vodka

0.5 oz. Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

0.5 oz. Baileys Irish Cream

0.5 oz pecan syrup

Combine and shake with ice and strain into an old fashioned glass. THREE FRENCH HENS

1 oz. Grey Goose Vodka

0.5 oz. St. Germain elderflower liqueur

0.5 oz. Cointreau orange liqueur

2 orange wedges, squeezed

2 basil leaves

Combine, shake with ice, strain into a cooler glass with fresh ice and top with 2 oz. club soda. FOUR CALLING BIRDS

1.5 oz. Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

0.5 oz. Kahlua

1.5 oz. Figgy pudding purée

1.5 oz. eggnog

Combine, muddle, shake and strain into an old fashioned glass and top with one fresh blackberry. FIVE GOLDEN RINGS

1.5 oz. Maker's Mark bourbon

0.5 oz. Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur

2 oz. apple cider

0.25 oz. brown sugar syrup

0.25 oz. fresh lemon juice

Combine, shake with ice and strain into a cocktail glass with a sugar rim. SIX GEESE A-LAYING

1.5 oz. Grey Goose vodka

0.5 oz. Cointreau orange liqueur

1 oz. spiced peach purée

4 fresh raspberries

Combine, shake with ice, strain into a cooler glass with fresh ice and top with 2 oz. Gosling's Ginger Beer. SEVEN SWANS A-SWIMMING

1.5 oz. Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

0.5 oz. Crème de Banana Liqueur

1 bar spoon of crushed pineapple

0.5 oz. Liber & Co. orgeat syrup

2 orange wedges, squeezed

Combine, shake with ice and strain into a cocktail glass. EIGHT MAIDS A-MILKING

1.5 oz. Tito's vodka

0.5 oz. Baileys Irish Cream

2 oz. Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal milk

1 dash of cinnamon

Combine and shake with ice and strain into an old fashioned glass and top with eggnog whipped cream. NINE LADIES DANCING

1 oz. The Botanist gin

0.5 oz. St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

1 oz. spiced cranberry purée

1 lemon wedge, squeezed

Combine, shake with ice, strain into a flute glass and top with 1 oz. sparkling Chandon Rosé. TEN LORDS A-LEAPING

1.5 oz. Glenmorangie 10-year

2 oz. apple cider

1 oz. spiced pear purée

0.5 oz. fresh lime juice

Combine, shake with ice, strain into a cooler with fresh ice and top with 1 oz. tonic water. ELEVEN PIPERS PIPING

Gently pour Piper Sonoma Brut into a flute glass. TWELVE DRUMMERS DRUMMING

1.5 oz. Woodford Reserve bourbon

0.5 oz. Cointreau orange liqueur

1 oz. ruby red grapefruit juice

0.5 oz. sage-infused honey

0.5 oz. fresh lime juice

Combine, shake with ice, strain into a cooler glass with fresh ice and top with a splash of club soda.