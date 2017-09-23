100 Favorite Dishes, No. 12: The Sujuk Sandwich at Milano Pizza

EXPAND Skip the pizza at Milano and eat this sandwich instead. Kathy Tran

Leading up to next week's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Nestled in a strip mall in Richardson, flanked by a gas station and a bookstore, lies a strange little sandwich. Milano Pizza looks more like a tea room than a pizza shop, complete with pastel walls and eclectic artwork, but behind the décor, and even behind the pizza, Milano is making an old-school Arabian sandwich that all the locals say holds true to the classic street food in Syria. Its name is the sujuk sandwich ($6.99), and it's delicious.

We won’t lie to you; Milano Pizza’s pizza isn’t spectacular, bBut there is still a reason to visit. The sujuk sandwich is a ground hamburger patty spiced with a huge blend of garlic, fenugreek, cumin, red pepper flake and sumac. It's cooked until crusted on the outside and placed in a soft, French-style roll with mozzarella cheese, Lebanese-style pickles and tomato. The best way to describe it is a hybrid between a French pastry and a Middle Eastern panini. The sandwich is modest in its appearance, but with a good crunch, succulent, fatty meat and a unique blend of flavors, this is a perfect pizza joint sandwich.

