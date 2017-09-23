menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 12: The Sujuk Sandwich at Milano Pizza

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 18: Vermicelli Bowls at Dong Que


100 Favorite Dishes, No. 12: The Sujuk Sandwich at Milano Pizza

Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Daniel Rockey
Skip the pizza at Milano and eat this sandwich instead.EXPAND
Skip the pizza at Milano and eat this sandwich instead.
Kathy Tran
Leading up to next week's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Nestled in a strip mall in Richardson, flanked by a gas station and a bookstore, lies a strange little sandwich. Milano Pizza looks more like a tea room than a pizza shop, complete with pastel walls and eclectic artwork, but behind the décor, and even behind the pizza, Milano is making an old-school Arabian sandwich that all the locals say holds true to the classic street food in Syria. Its name is the sujuk sandwich ($6.99), and it's delicious.

We won’t lie to you; Milano Pizza’s pizza isn’t spectacular, bBut there is still a reason to visit. The sujuk sandwich is a ground hamburger patty spiced with a huge blend of garlic, fenugreek, cumin, red pepper flake and sumac. It's cooked until crusted on the outside and placed in a soft, French-style roll with mozzarella cheese, Lebanese-style pickles and tomato. The best way to describe it is a hybrid between a French pastry and a Middle Eastern panini. The sandwich is modest in its appearance, but with a good crunch, succulent, fatty meat and a unique blend of flavors, this is a perfect pizza joint sandwich.

Daniel Rockey

