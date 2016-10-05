The Team Behind Remedy and HG Sply Co. Is Opening a New Restaurant in Rockwall on Monday
Rockwall is about to get a new restaurant from 8020 Hospitality, the group behind Remedy, HG Sply Co. and chef Danyele McPherson: Standard Service, a "casual neighborhood restaurant/bar serving fresh Texas cuisine." The restaurant opens Monday, Oct. 10, at 760 W. Ralph Hall Parkway.
“It was really fun to create a menu of modern Texas staples that focus on fresh, simple ingredients," McPherson said in a press release. "... Much like our sister restaurant, HG Sply Co., we are mindful of the dietary restrictions of today's diner.”
The 2,100-square-foot space features outdoor dining space and an indoor bar that opens into the patio. The menu looks pretty straightforward — mango barbecue chicken wings, chicken-fried chicken, a grilled bone-in pork chop. There are some healthy twists like zucchini lasagna and roasted cauliflower, and there is one particularly fun addition: the burger from Remedy, which a certain Dallas Observer burger writer contends is one of the best burgers in the city.
“We wanted to change what a local spot could be, and it was simply about returning to a good idea," owner and operator Elias Pope says. "Reminiscent of the standard service grocer, it has a vintage feel with modern touches and a simple dining room where the counter is now a bar that opens to an outdoor patio. We created food, spirits and an atmosphere for our guests to enjoy with the people they know best.”
Take a look at the Standard Service menu on their website.
