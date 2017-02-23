menu

The Tipsy Alchemist's Down the Rabbit Hole Is a Bizarre Yet Perfect Cocktail for Spring

At Pie Tap, the Bloody Marys Are Strong — And Garnished With an Actual Slice of Pizza


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Tipsy Alchemist's Down the Rabbit Hole Is a Bizarre Yet Perfect Cocktail for Spring

Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
We'd follow Alice's lead for this cocktail.
We'd follow Alice's lead for this cocktail.
Courtesy of The Tipsy Alchemist
A A

There's something entrancing about tuning out and allowing something to take you down an unplanned path. Alice followed a rabbit and got into some real shit. We downed one of The Tipsy Alchemist's new spring cocktails, Down the Rabbit Hole, and it took our night in a seriously crazy direction.

Related Stories

The cocktail seems like it'd be healthy (and it kind of is thanks to the ginger, lemon and fresh carrot juice), but the gin and ginger liqueur really pack a wallop. If you have a Vitamix or some other fancy AF juicer at home, try this one out, but make sure you have a babysitter to keep you from chasing that rabbit after a couple.

Down the Rabbit Hole
1 1/2 oz. New Amsterdam Gin
1 oz. fresh carrot juice
3/4 oz. lemon juice
1/2 oz. ginger simple syrup
3/4 oz. ginger liqueur
2 dashes angostura
Fresh cracked pepper
Rosemary sprig

Shake all liquid ingredients together with ice until well chilled, then strain over single large ice cube or rocks into an Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with cracked pepper and a rosemary sprig.


The Tipsy Alchemist, 2101 Cedar Springs Road (Uptown)

Susie Oszustowicz

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >