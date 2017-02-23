The Tipsy Alchemist's Down the Rabbit Hole Is a Bizarre Yet Perfect Cocktail for Spring

We'd follow Alice's lead for this cocktail. Courtesy of The Tipsy Alchemist

There's something entrancing about tuning out and allowing something to take you down an unplanned path. Alice followed a rabbit and got into some real shit. We downed one of The Tipsy Alchemist's new spring cocktails, Down the Rabbit Hole, and it took our night in a seriously crazy direction.

The cocktail seems like it'd be healthy (and it kind of is thanks to the ginger, lemon and fresh carrot juice), but the gin and ginger liqueur really pack a wallop. If you have a Vitamix or some other fancy AF juicer at home, try this one out, but make sure you have a babysitter to keep you from chasing that rabbit after a couple.

Down the Rabbit Hole

1 1/2 oz. New Amsterdam Gin

1 oz. fresh carrot juice

3/4 oz. lemon juice

1/2 oz. ginger simple syrup

3/4 oz. ginger liqueur

2 dashes angostura

Fresh cracked pepper

Rosemary sprig Shake all liquid ingredients together with ice until well chilled, then strain over single large ice cube or rocks into an Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with cracked pepper and a rosemary sprig.



The Tipsy Alchemist, 2101 Cedar Springs Road (Uptown)

