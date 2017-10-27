Food News: Audacity Brew House Is Closing, and Dean & Deluca Isn't Coming to Plano After All

"Starting this week, we are serving Sunday brunch [10:30 a.m. to 2:30], including Sri Lankan herbal porridge, tea and coffee. Also, we started doing all type of Sri Lankan fresh bakery products coming out every day after 3 p.m. ... all type of buns like fish buns, beef buns, seeni sambol buns, etc. ... Soon we introduce Sri Lankan special bread as well. Since we just started doing this, we make small batch of items; that's why pre-ordering is recommended."

