Food News: Former Mayor's House to Become Oak Cliff Restaurant and More

Some neighbors voiced opposition, complaining of already scarce neighborhood parking. The dearth of nine parking spots led Kidd Springs Neighborhood Association leader Pam Conley to literally scream, "Please stop doing this to us," at the City Plan Commission during a Sept. 28 meeting. In that meeting, Lake argued that if the home couldn't house a restaurant, it was almost certainly doomed to be demolished.

"The council was ultimately faced with two choices: approve the parking and give the house a shot at a second life — 'the hallmark of the entire Bishop Arts District,' [north Oak Cliff Councilman Scott] Griggs said — or vote no and allow Sergeant's home to continue to rot," Wilonsky wrote. "Lake, whose investment is surrounded by new multifamily construction, even considered moving the house out of the city limits." The restaurant's name, for now, Wilonsky says: The Mayor's House Restaurant.