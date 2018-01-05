Food News: Two Dallas Restaurants Close, Lewisville Gets a Brewery and More

Two Dallas restaurants start the year off by, well, not existing anymore, but we also get a peek at new things to come.
Dish in Preston Hollow — owned by NL Group (Jalisco Norte, Dakota's Steakhouse) — closed Jan. 2, according to a press release.
“As of today, January 2, 2018, we’ve decided to cease operation of DISH Preston Hollow due to unresolvable concerns with our building and location. We’re incredibly grateful to the many guests that have dined at DISH Preston Hollow over the years and we look forward to seeing friends of the restaurant at our other concepts, those now open and coming soon to the city,” Tim McEneny, CEO of NL Group.
- This one didn't last long: After opening last February, fried chicken and doughnut purveyor Fat Chicken in Trinity Groves is already closed, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant shuttered after New Year's Eve service. "Come join us for our last Sunday brunch as Fat Chicken will be closing its doors after service on NYE," the restaurant posted on Facebook. "Thank you so much to our guests and staff for your loyalty and support. We wish you all a Happy New Year!" Casa Rubia, another eatery in the West Dallas "restaurant incubator" shuttered in July. "Financially, I couldn't sustain another summer like last year," chef-owner Omar Flores said at the time. "High rents and big management fee didn't help either."
- Plano's got a lot going on lately, and now it's got a new brewpub, too: Union Bear Brewing. The brewpub and restaurant is open and serving dinner starting at 4 p.m. daily. It's adding lunch service Monday, Jan. 8. "Inspired by the West Coast casual beer approach, onsite brewers craft Union Bear’s signature line of brews including UB Blonde, Amber, White IPA and Stout as well as 33 featured taps, extensive bar offerings, hand selected whiskies and wine list with offerings available by the glass or bottle," according to a press release. The 7,250-square foot restaurant — with a 3,000-square-foot patio — also has bocce ball, shuffleboard "with a lake view" and "a golf putting hole," along with growler and crowler service. As for the food menu, expect "American pub fare" like flatbreads and a patty melt. The restaurant is at The Boardwalk in Granite Park, 5880 State Highway 121.
- Franchise cupcakery Gigi's Cupcakes has announced a new location opening this year in Cedar Hill, according to a press release, but hasn't said where exactly that store will open. The Fort Worth-based company, which has more than 100 locations nationwide, is also planning to open new shops in Flower Mound, Pearland and Bee Cave this year.
- There's a new brewery in Lewisville: TKO Libations, open at the Castle Hills Village Shops in the "master-planned Castle Hills community," according to a press release. The new brewery "crafts bold all-natural beers, ales and lagers onsite, as well as refreshing non-alcoholic beverages, all using ingredients sourced locally," according to the release. The brewery was founded by home-brewers Ty Sefton, Kamel Maude and Cory Kuchinsky, and a few of their flagship brews are already on tap: Gingerbread Monster, "a seasonal gingerbread porter brewed with toasted ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves"; Breakfast Stout at Tiffany's, a breakfast stout brewed with oatmeal, locally roasted coffee, cocoa and strawberries; and You Like the Juice, a New England-style IPA that "looks, tastes and smells like a glass of fresh squeezed juice." The brewery, at 2520 King Arthur Blvd., celebrates its grand opening Jan. 13 with doughnuts and beer.
