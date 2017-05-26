Thrillist Names Dallas One of the Best Burger Cities In America
Remedy may be long gone, but its burger was still named one of the best in the U.S. (Pro tip: You can still find it at Standard Service in Rockwall.)
In this week's round-up of DFW food news, healthy fast-casual continues to dominate the market while, on the other side of the spectrum, a national blog has decided that Dallas is one of the best burger cities in the U.S. and gave top honors to a popular local burger:
- Thrillist recently released its list of the 100 best burgers in the U.S., and one Dallas burger took a top spot on the list: Knife's Ozersky Burger, which came in at No. 6: "... this is the best burger in Dallas, a city that might boast the best overall burger atmosphere in the country." We can't argue with that. Burgers from Keller's Drive-In, Off-Site Kitchen, Neighborhood Services and Remedy (which closed several months ago, although the burger lives on at Standard Service in Rockwall) also made the list.
- Diners in Plano have a new healthy food option: True Food Kitchen is now open at Legacy West. The 8,975-square-foot restaurant is already serving lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, with a menu filled with "gluten-free, naturally organic, vegetarian and vegan offerings," according to a press release. The restaurant is at 7601 Windrose Ave.
- Speaking of healthy fast-casual, Roti Modern Mediterranean – Chicago-based fast-casual chain "with a commitment to serving wholesome, flavorful, 'Food That Loves You Back,'" according to a release – is opening its first Texas location this summer at 2355 Olive St. in Uptown Dallas. The menu is based on a build-your-own model, with diners choosing between a sandwich, salad or rice bowl and building a dish with options like grass-fed beef, antibiotic-free chicken and pasture-raised lamb.
- Bishop Arts pizza mainstay Eno's Pizza Tavern set an opening date for its new takeout and delivery service Side Dough: June 1, when it'll throw a grand opening party and donate a portion of the day's sales to the North Texas Food Bank. "Eno’s Side Dough will offer the restaurant’s full menu – including its signature cracker thin crust pizzas – for carryout or delivery, as well as grab-and-go sandwiches and salads for people on the run," according to a release. "To complete the meal, packaged craft beer and wine will be available for purchase. Eno’s Side Dough will also exclusively offer a specialty dessert pie in collaboration with neighbor Emporium Pies." Eno's also launched an app that will give users special deals and access to secret menu items.
- There's an interesting new concept coming to Deep Ellum this summer, according to GuideLive: Deep Ellum Art Co., a combination music and art venue with two stages, a bar with 30 taps and a food truck park. The new space is slated to open in August.
- If you're the type who checks restaurant inspection scores before going out to eat, the Dallas Business Journal reports that it's easier than ever to see how your favorite eatery fared in its latest inspection. "Dallas began publishing reports on its site on May 23, along with a map visual so visitors can see where restaurants are located," DBJ writes. "They can also download reports sortable by restaurant name, inspection type, score, location and violation." One of the worst scores from a recent inspection: Meso Maya on Preston Road, which had more than a dozen violations, DBJ reports.
- In Oak Cliff, Bouchon 1314 recently threw in the towel, but CultureMap reports that something new is about to take its place: Garnish Kitchen, a cooking school. "Our core will be culinary education, and we'll do [the] whole spectrum of stuff, from how to use a knife all the way to advanced pastry work," owner Aaron Hubbard tells CultureMap. Garnish will also serve grab-and-go sandwiches and salads.
- Southern Dallas revitalization efforts are about to get an unlikely ally: Starbucks. Via the Dallas Morning News:
Starbucks has selected Dallas' Red Bird Mall (formerly Southwest Center Mall) for one of 15 stores it's opening in low- to medium-income neighborhoods across the U.S.
It's a project that's part of what the Seattle-based coffee giant has called its social impact investments. While the stores are part of efforts to rejuvenate business districts, the locations still have to be profitable, the company said. And city officials stressed that the business has to be successful.
