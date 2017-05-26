Thrillist Names Dallas One of the Best Burger Cities In America

Remedy may be long gone, but its burger was still named one of the best in the U.S. (Pro tip: You can still find it at Standard Service in Rockwall.)

In this week's round-up of DFW food news, healthy fast-casual continues to dominate the market while, on the other side of the spectrum, a national blog has decided that Dallas is one of the best burger cities in the U.S. and gave top honors to a popular local burger:



Starbucks has selected Dallas' Red Bird Mall (formerly Southwest Center Mall) for one of 15 stores it's opening in low- to medium-income neighborhoods across the U.S.

It's a project that's part of what the Seattle-based coffee giant has called its social impact investments. While the stores are part of efforts to rejuvenate business districts, the locations still have to be profitable, the company said. And city officials stressed that the business has to be successful.