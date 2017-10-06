Food News: More Sushi Uptown, Bread in the Design District and New-Old Fanciness Downtown
Blue Sushi Sake Grill is opening a new location in Uptown this month.
In this week's roundup of local food news, an old downtown establishment shows off its new digs, the Design District gets carbier and Uptown gets more sushi:
- After closing last year for major renovations, The French Room at the Adolphus is back. The restaurant reopened Oct. 4 under chef Michael Ehlert, serving his interpretation of "classic French cookery," according to a press release. "Chef Ehlert’s cuisine — refined and honed through studious research and testing — is offered as an evolving seasonal three-course menu, a seven-course tasting menu, and a 15-course experiential menu incorporating the Salon, Bar, and dining room," according to the release. Diners can also visit The French Room Bar and The French Room Salon. "The Salon is a chic, lounge-worthy space that welcomes guests just outside of The French Room and features artwork from prominent Texas artists curated by Nasher Sculpture Center’s Lucia Simek," according to the release. "Adjacent to The French Room, The Bar is an effortlessly cool, sultry, and stylish cocktail venue offering a well-executed beverage program from Beverage Manager Anna Pereda and shareable plates from Chef Ehlert’s kitchen."
- Village Baking Company, the Dallas-based bakery, has opened a new retail storefront, this one in the Design District. "The original storefront on University Boulevard — which has served them for five years — closed on September 30," according to a release. "Loyal customers who have been frequenting that location can expect another opening in the Park Cities area soon." The Design District location, which opened yesterday, is at 4924 Woodall St.
- Sassetta, part of the Headington Co. complex in the Design District that also includes Wheelhouse, is now open for breakfast and lunch, according to a press release. "The European-inspired all-day café features a coffee bar topped each morning with a selection of freshly baked pastries and baristas skillfully serving up Counter Culture Coffee," according to the release. "Artisanal bread, pastries and specialty desserts are made daily by pastry chefs Sarah Green and Ruben Torano at Commissary, an off-site bakery and butcher shop for Headington Companies restaurants and new grab-and-go café concept opening to the public downtown this fall."
- Omaha's Flagship Restaurant Group is opening a Blue Sushi Sake Grill in late October in the new M-Line Tower at 3220 McKinney Ave., according to a release. This is the third DFW location of the restaurant.
- Bottled Blonde, an Arizona-based franchise, opens its Deep Ellum location Oct. 12, according to a release. It's the company's third and largest location, and you can expect "showcase [of] contemporary Italian fare, including the brand’s signature pizzas and extensive local craft beer selection, in a high-energy setting," according to a release. The new bar and restaurant is at 505 N. Good Latimer Expressway.
