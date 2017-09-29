Coming Soon: A Downtown Coffee Shop, a White Rock Lake Brewpub and Uptown Mexican Food

EXPAND A look at the forthcoming Jalisco Norte, a new Uptown restaurant opening in November and serving "Mexico City-style cuisine Dallas has yet to see." Courtesy Rachel Ayotte/Jalisco Norte

In this week's roundup of Dallas food news, we get a peek at a new high-dollar Mexican restaurant, a new coffee shop from the owner of Ascension and a new brewery opening in Plano's Legacy Hall.



We seemed to have moved through so many recent Dallas restaurant trends — poke, fried chicken, "elevated" Southern fare — and have settled on a new one: Mexico City. The city's name has been invoked in number of new projects, including one from NL Group, the developers behind DISH, Front Room Tavern and the now-closed Cedar Grove. Jalisco Norte , slated to open at Turtle Creek Village in November, "will have high-profile executive chef Jose Meza Arroyave at the helm where he’ll offer a rendition of Mexico City-style cuisine Dallas has yet to see," according to a press release. As for the menu, expect "traditional Mexican dishes with familiar flavors such as a rice crackling tuna tostada, a rice tostada with tuna tartare, avocado, alfalfa and a macha salsa; ceviche with grounded fish Vallarta-style, cucumber, tomato, onion, celery and serrano; carne asada marinated with Mexican herbs and served with grilled cactus; and arroz con leche, a classic Mexican dish with vanilla ice cream, tequila raisins and walnuts." The restaurant will have a lounge, intimate booth seating, a wrap-around bar, enclosed patio and a walk-up market window called Loncheria, which will sell grab-and-go items. "Drawing inspiration from regions across Mexico, the space is inspired by a Central American-European home, made up of separate rooms, low ceilings, vibrant fabrics and ambient lighting," according to the release.

Details have been set for this year's Dallas Coffee Day, a daylong festival celebrating Dallas' growing roster of roasters and specialty coffee shops. It's now in its third year, and 10 roasters will participate at this year's fest, held Oct. 21 at Life in Deep Ellum. Since last year's event sold out, they've created two sessions: 9 a.m. to noon and noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 and include a Dallas Coffee Day mug and tote, unlimited coffee tastings, coffee cupping sessions, a latte art throwdown and an espresso bar.

at this year's fest, held Oct. 21 at Life in Deep Ellum. Since last year's event sold out, they've created two sessions: 9 a.m. to noon and noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 and include a Dallas Coffee Day mug and tote, unlimited coffee tastings, coffee cupping sessions, a latte art throwdown and an espresso bar.

Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co., the on-site brewery and taproom coming to Legacy Hall in Plano, has released its initial line of year-round beers:

Idol Time: Passion Fruit Pineapple Wheat – In this unfiltered wheat ale, fermented with tart tropical fruits, we celebrate the times we can’t remember and the friends we won’t forget.



Peacemonger – You can defuse any tense situation with a little diplomacy and the right beer, especially one as agreeable as the European-style Pilsner. It’s a crisp and slightly malty beer with a spicy, noble hop finish.



Rebel Faction – Rise up! This Saison’s floral aroma, fruity and earthy flavors and subtle tartness will be the antidote for conformity.



Public Dissent – This refreshingly crisp grapefruit and piney hop-flavored pale ale with caramel undertones stands up against the mainstream.



The Antagonist – With a medium body, balanced caramel-like flavor and a dry finish, this beer is one that everyone will enjoy.



Blind Justice IPA – West Coast meets Texas. A blend of six different hops makes this beer an amber slice of heaven. The mouthwatering IPA gets its flavor from a heavy helping of Mosaic, Citra, Cascade, Centennial, Amarillo and Magnum hops, balanced by a perfect level of malt body.



There's no word on when Unlawful Assembly itself will open, but Legacy Hall is scheduled to open in October.

