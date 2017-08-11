Food News: Pints & Quarts Comes to Cedar Springs, Rats Close a West End Chipotle and More
Pints & Quarts is coming to Oak Lawn.
Nick Rallo
We've reached peak summer, when the heat settles in hard and things get quiet, especially in the food and drink scene. That said, there are still a few things cooking:
- Tickets are now on sale for the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest, going down Nov. 4 in Austin, and DFW's best barbecue joints will be smoking up meats for the big event. Local barbecue joints participating this year: Cattleack BBQ, Pecan Lodge, Lockhart Smokehouse and Heim BBQ. General admission tickets for the fest are $80, VIP tickets are $165 and you can snag them on Texas Monthly's website.
- Cedar Springs is about to get a double dose of Lower Greenville. Dallas restaurateur Brooke Humphries is opening a combination Mudsmith and Pints & Quarts in The Centrum building, CultureMap reports. As part of The Centrum's massive renovations, Humphries will open a concept that combines the popular coffeehouse and burger joint into one eatery. The Centrum location will have a full bar with 24 taps, Humphries tells CultureMap.
- The team behind The Woolworth is opening a new concept in the space formerly home to Hibiscus: Smithy, which will include "a 1,000-square-foot indoor greenhouse-esque patio, which will allow natural light to flood the restaurant," D Magazine reports. The Henderson Avenue bar and restaurant will have wood-fired menu options and a more streamlined beverage program than The Woolworth, D reports. Expect craft cocktails and ample draft beer. The bar and restaurant is slated to open in October.
- Houston import Little Woodrow's didn't last long in its space on Ross Avenue, but luckily, something new is already taking its space: Ross & Hall, a new bar and restaurant by the team behind State & Allen and Nodding Donkey, CultureMap reports. Expect an "approachable menu with burgers, pizzas, and a chalkboard with specials like we do at State & Allen," co-owner Jonathan Calabrese tells CultureMap. That building already has some killer local tenants in Burgundy Local, a rancher-run, pasture-raised grass-fed beef shop, and Bar & Garden, a health-conscious liquor and wine store. Ross & Hall is slated to open by the end of August.
- In a move that's got some Dallasites fired up, the city-owned Omni Hotel is taking over the restaurant annex adjacent to the hotel complex, The Dallas Morning News reports. The restaurants in that complex — Biergarten, Black Ship Little Katana, Coal Vines and Cafe Herrera — will continue to operate as is. "The move puts Omni, and by extension taxpayers, on the hook financially for the performance of the restaurants," DMN reports. While the restaurants in that complex are often bustling during conventions, when nothing's happening at the Omni or convention center, the eateries are pretty quiet. The deal "expands Omni's food and beverage operation, puts all purchasing and procurement under one umbrella and will allow all of the restaurants onsite to operate under one liquor license," DMN reports.
- After rats swarmed the West End Chipotle location during lunch service last month, the franchise's corporate owners have temporarily closed the location, KXAS-TV (NBC 5) reports. A spokesman for the company told the station that "the restaurant will remain closed while the company thoroughly checks out the 100-year-old building in Dallas' West End neighborhood," NBC 5 reports.
