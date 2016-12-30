menu

The Woolworth's Backwoods Cider Is a Hot Drink in More Ways Than One

The Woolworth's Backwoods Cider Is a Hot Drink in More Ways Than One

Friday, December 30, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
No, it's not cold outside, but this drink is so hot it's cold.EXPAND
Courtesy of Woolworth
Yes, it's winter. Yes, it was 80 degrees on Christmas. Yes, there was a 40 degree swing in the span of three hours last week. All of this adds up to one thing: You're probably going to have a sniffle pretty soon. The remedy? We're no doctor, but we don't mind steaming it out with warm drinks. Thanks to Woolworth, we have another fantastic warm drink to help us out.

Their take on a toddy is simple enough to make if you can track down chai cider, but why even try? Pop into the plush downtown spot and warm yourself with a hot mug that has a little spice thanks to the Stillhouse Red Hot Whiskey. (After all, we hear it's going to get down to a bone chilling 40 degrees tonight. Insert eye rolling emoji here.)

Backwoods Cider
1 oz. apple brandy
0.5 oz. Stillhouse Red Hot Whiskey
0.5 oz. lemon juice
3 oz. chai cider
Lemon wheel
Star anise
Mint sprig

Combine first four ingredients in a heat-tempered glass and stir gently. Garnish with lemon wheel, mint sprig and star anise.


1520 Elm St., thewoolworthdallas.com

Susie Oszustowicz

