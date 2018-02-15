Cowtown Is Getting an 'Adult Playground' With Dog Park, Beer Garden, Rooftop Bar

Fort Worth is about to get a combination beer garden, arcade, music venue, dog park ... we could go on.

Apparently, good food and drinks and attentive service aren't enough in 2018 — you need stuff. Not normal restaurant things like TVs for the big game or purse hooks under the bar, oh, no. You need amenities: mini golf, an arcade, a stage for live music, a beer garden, a dog park, a massive rooftop patio overlooking an urban skyline.

A new concept called the Yard is bringing every single one of those things to Cowtown, according to a press release, and it's ... a lot.

"Fort Worth will soon be home to a one-of-a-kind 'come as you are' concept that will feature an adult playground, private karaoke room, large state-of-the-art stage for local and national touring acts, multi-level balconies with views of the stage, a beer garden offering over 70 brews and a Texas-sized rooftop patio with views of the downtown Fort Worth skyline," according to a press release.